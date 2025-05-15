Airtel Launches World’s First Real-Time Fraud Detection for All Apps

In continuation of its fight against spam, Airtel today unveiled a cutting-edge solution designed to detect and block malicious websites across all communication Over-The-Top (OTT) apps and platforms, including emails, browsers, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, SMSes, and more—in real time. This safety service will be seamlessly integrated and auto-enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no additional cost. When a customer attempts to access a website flagged as malicious by Airtel’s advanced security system, the page load will be blocked, and the user will be redirected to a warning page explaining the reason for the block.

The threat of online fraud is growing every day due to the increasing ubiquity of digital platforms across the country, posing a serious risk to consumers. There has been an alarming surge in such threats in recent days. Fraudulent schemes have evolved far beyond basic OTP frauds and deceptive calls. Recent reports indicate that millions of individuals have fallen victim to malicious online scams.

Recognizing the gravity of this situation, Airtel has implemented an AI-powered, multi-tiered intelligence platform designed to safeguard customers from the full spectrum of scams and fraud. This state-of-the-art threat detection system conducts domain filtering across all platforms and blocks malicious links across devices.

Commenting on the initiative, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel, said: “Over the last few years, we have come across several instances where unsuspecting customers have been defrauded by ingenious criminals of their hard-earned money. Our engineers have worked hard to solve this problem through the launch of our Fraud Detection Solution. We believe this will provide our customers total peace of mind while browsing the internet without the worry of getting scammed. Our AI-based tool scans internet traffic, checks with global repositories and our own database of threat actors in real time, and blocks fraudulent websites. Our solution has already reached a remarkable level of accuracy in the six months of trials. We will continue working relentlessly until we have made our networks completely safe from spam and scams.”

Visual Walkthrough of How the Solution Works

The service is currently available in the Haryana circle, with a nationwide rollout planned soon.