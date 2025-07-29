AI Powers CoverSure and Jupiter's New Insurance Risk Tool

CoverSure, the customer-first insurtech on a mission to make Indians more certain about their insurance needs, has partnered with Jupiter, the money super-app that brings clarity and confidence to personal finance. Through this collaboration, CoverSure’s scientific risk-assessment service is now available to Jupiter users, helping them understand, in simple numbers, how future health or life events could impact their finances and how much insurance protection they may need to stay secure.

Understanding Your Risk with the CoverSure Calculator

At the heart of the experience is CoverSure’s Risk Calculator, an industry-first engine that weighs more than twenty-five dynamic factors, from family structure and lifestyle choices to cost of care and changing environmental and weather conditions. It translates these into an unbiased ‘risk score’ and an ideal cover amount. In under a minute, users can gain insights into their health and financial risks and the coverage required to mitigate them.

Both brands believe that knowing one’s risks is the missing link between wealth creation and wealth protection. A quick, evidence-backed scan of possible vulnerabilities becomes the first step toward safeguarding education funds, retirement goals, or simply the freedom to pursue new experiences without the fear of financial derailment. For CoverSure, this marks another stride toward an India where every policyholder feels confident in their cover. For Jupiter customers, it means peace of mind delivered within the trusted ecosystem they already use for money decisions.

Saurabh Vijayvergia, Founder & CEO, CoverSure said, “Insurance done right starts with measuring risk, not selling products. Bringing our assessment engine to Jupiter means millions more Indians will get that clarity upfront, moving us closer to a country where everyone is sure of their insurance. We are a purpose-driven insurance-focused platform and super excited to extend this approach to Jupiter and take India closer to its mission of ‘Insurance for All’!”

Empowering Financial Wellness

Chinmay Jain, Director - Insurance & PPI, Jupiter, said, “As part of our mission to drive financial wellness, we’re deepening our commitment to delivering smarter, simpler protection for our users. Jupiter has always aimed to be more than a safe place for money; it’s a trusted partner in planning your future. Our partnership with CoverSure brings powerful risk assessment tools into the Jupiter ecosystem, enabling users to measure their risks and choose the right protection with the same clarity they expect from our saving and spending tools. It’s a meaningful step toward helping every Indian live financially fearlessly.”