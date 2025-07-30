AI CERTs Launches 'Mission AI-Saksham' in India

AI CERTs®, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused AI certifications, is proud to launch ‘Mission AI-Saksham’ —a flagship initiative aimed at bridging the widening AI skill gap in India. Under this initiative, AI CERTs will collaborate with universities, colleges, and institutions across disciplines, including engineering, management, arts, commerce, and more, to offer free access to AI CERTs’ industry-aligned certification programs to their students.

Despite India’s large youth population and expansive education network, student readiness for AI careers remains critically low. According to industry estimates, India’s AI sector is projected to create 2.3 million jobs by 2027, yet only 1.2 million qualified professionals are expected to be available. This highlights a critical skills shortfall that must be urgently addressed through upskilling and targeted training. ‘Mission AI-Saksham’ is AI CERTs’ direct response to this challenge, designed to bridge the divide with accessible, industry-aligned, and future-focused AI education.

Bridging the AI Skill Gap

Speaking on the initiative, Chintan Dave, AI CERTs’ General Manager, said, “As artificial intelligence reshapes global industries, the mismatch between academic curriculum and real-world job requirements has never been more evident. ‘Mission AI-Saksham’ is our response to this challenge. It’s an invitation for institutions and students alike to co-create a learning ecosystem that is agile, inclusive, and aligned with tomorrow’s demands.”

Through workshops, integrated AI modules, and community-building programs, AI CERTs is actively supporting institutions in becoming catalysts for digital transformation. At the heart of this movement is a bold vision: to certify one billion learners worldwide in AI and emerging technologies. With ‘Mission AI-Saksham,’ that vision takes root in India, empowering students, energizing institutions, and igniting the nation’s AI ambition.