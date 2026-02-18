Adani Group Announces USD 100 Billion Investment in Renewable-Powered AI Data Centres

The Adani Group on Tuesday announced plans to invest USD 100 billion by 2035 to build large artificial intelligence-ready data centres powered by renewable energy across India.

The company said the investment is expected to attract an additional USD 150 billion in related sectors such as server manufacturing, electrical equipment and cloud services, creating what it described as a USD 250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem over the next decade.

Chairman Gautam Adani said the initiative is aimed at positioning India as a major participant in the emerging artificial intelligence economy. “Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade,” he said in a statement, adding that the group intends to build across the full AI infrastructure stack, including energy, data centres and compute capabilities.

Expanding Its Roadmap

The roadmap expands on AdaniConneX’s existing 2 gigawatt (GW) national data centre platform and outlines a target of 5 GW of capacity. The group cited partnerships with Google for a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam and with Microsoft across Hyderabad and Pune. It also said it plans to deepen its partnership with Flipkart to develop a second high-performance AI data centre to support digital commerce and AI workloads.

According to the company, the proposed 5 GW platform will integrate renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and high-density AI compute systems. Facilities are expected to incorporate liquid cooling technologies and high-efficiency power systems designed to support large AI workloads, including domestic large language models and national data initiatives.

The energy supply for the data centres will be supported by Adani Green Energy’s renewable portfolio, including the 30 GW Khavda project in Gujarat, of which over 10 GW is operational. The group said it plans to invest an additional USD 55 billion to expand its renewable energy capacity, including battery energy storage systems.

To reduce supply-chain risks, the group said it will co-invest in domestic manufacturing of critical equipment such as transformers, power electronics, grid systems and thermal management solutions.

The company added that a portion of GPU capacity will be allocated to Indian startups, research institutions and deep-tech companies to address compute shortages. It also plans to work with academic institutions to develop AI infrastructure engineering programmes and research labs.

The announcement comes amid rising global demand for AI infrastructure and growing focus on sovereign compute capacity, as countries seek to secure energy supplies and data control for next-generation technologies.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group’s flagship company, has previously incubated and spun off businesses across ports, power, green energy and gas distribution. Its newer investments include data centres, green hydrogen, airports and industrial infrastructure.