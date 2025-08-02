Acuity Partners with Databricks to Unify Data and AI

Acuity Knowledge Partners has announced that it has partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). Acuity is an innovative technology provider that is deploying the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to service its clients, numbering over 650 worldwide, including many of the biggest institutions in investment banking, asset management, and private equity.

This partnership comes at a time of Acuity’s recent launch of its new agentic AI platform, the Agent Fleet. The workflow automation capabilities within Agent Fleet can now be supported by Databricks’ AI as part of Acuity’s technology stack. This partnership provides inherent value by enabling financial services firms to make far better use of the data they hold. Databricks enables Acuity’s clients to mine their data more efficiently and extract benefit from doing so at scale.

Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern Lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning, and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

Powering Client Solutions with the Databricks Platform

“Acuity is the first firm of its kind to bring Databricks to market for financial services firms,” said Jon O’Donnell, Chief Operating Officer of Acuity Knowledge Partners. “The integration of Databricks is another proof point for our clients and the wider market as we continue transforming Acuity into a technology-first, digital solutions provider to the world’s financial services industry.”