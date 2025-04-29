Acuity Launches Agent Fleet, a Deep Domain Agentic AI for Finance

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke technology, analytics, and research to the financial services sector, has announced the launch of a market-leading, deep domain-specific Agentic AI platform — Agent Fleet — for Banks, Asset Managers, and Private Equity houses.

Built specifically to address the needs of the financial services industry, Acuity Agent Fleet combines domain-trained AI agents with Acuity’s 20+ years of deep sector expertise and robust data infrastructure. This enables firms to scale their businesses, improve decision-making, and drive efficiency — without expanding headcount. It reflects Acuity’s commitment to helping clients meet challenges with smarter, faster, and more cost-effective solutions.

Offering for Financial Services

“Today marks another major step forward for Acuity as a technology-first, digital solutions provider to the world’s financial services industry. A new age of change is upon us. We are embracing the AI revolution and building upon it,” said Robert King, CEO, Acuity Knowledge Partners. “In the weeks and months ahead, Acuity Agent Fleet will impact hundreds of billions of dollars of deals, loans, and management decisions as we roll out the first of a new generation of tools powered by our proprietary Agentic AI technology platform,” he added.

Acuity Agent Fleet, an Agentic AI platform, integrates AI with no-code workflow automation. It consists of an Agentic Library featuring a fleet of agents tailored for financial services, working together to perform tasks ranging from data extraction to quantitative and qualitative analysis and publishing into Microsoft Office 365.

Expert-defined workflows govern the agents to perform tasks reliably, according to the processes set by each organization. Agent Fleet handles repetitive and time-consuming tasks, freeing up valuable human capital to focus on higher-value activities in pursuit of greater financial returns.

Agent Fleet will power solutions across Banking, Asset Management, and Private Equity sectors. Some key use cases include:

Banking: Vastly reducing workflows involved in profile generation, credit underwriting, and market research. Acuity’s modeling-agnostic technology enables any bank, in any market, to scale at speed. This levels the playing field across institutions and boosts industry-wide competition. For example, the company profile generation workflow pulls from web, financial documents, and market data sources, performs detailed fact-checking, and generates customized Company Profiles in PowerPoint templates — all with human oversight at specific checkpoints.

Asset Management: Combining Acuity’s deep domain expertise with Agentic AI, Asset Managers can use Agent Fleet to free up human capital for delivering alpha. Workflows supported include Portfolio Valuation Analysis, Portfolio Pricing Exceptions, and Market and Sector Analysis using Deep Research Agents.

Private Equity: Harnessing Acuity’s proprietary AI data mining and automation models to uncover new opportunities and optimize exit strategies. The initial workflows focus on enhancing front-office processes like Deal Sourcing, Deal Due-Diligence, and LP Investment Memos, enabling firms to capture opportunities faster and realize returns more efficiently.

The Acuity Agent Fleet is trained on real-world processes and is already being integrated into Acuity’s digital solutions. The fleet is modular and scalable, with as many agents as needed deployed according to client workflow needs. It offers a powerful combination of automation and expert oversight, blending human expertise with artificial intelligence.

“The deployment of Agentic AI throughout the financial services industry will be revolutionary. Agentic AI systems, infused with deep human domain expertise, will allow knowledge workers to massively scale their impact by leveraging fleets of agents — freeing them up for the most value-added interventions,” said Jon O’Donnell, Chief Operating Officer of Acuity Knowledge Partners. “Our Agentic AI implementation will deliver a paradigm shift for our clients. Leaders and companies that embrace it will replace those that do not.”