Acuity Knowledge Partners announces acquisition of Ascent

The acquisition expands Acuity’s Data and Technology Services (DTS) division and its portfolio of technology and AI-led services and solutions. Ascent supports over 170 clients globally and employs 550 data, software and cloud specialists across seven European jurisdictions.

“Our acquisition of Ascent is a transformative moment,” said Robert King, Chief Executive Officer at Acuity. “Acuity has invested in and built a fast-growing practice delivering data management and technology-led services and solutions. By acquiring Ascent, we are taking our expertise and ability to offer our clients innovative AI-led solutions to another level. We are turbocharging the way we can assist Acuity and Ascent clients with their digital transformations and AI adoption. This acquisition also takes us into new sectors such as reinsurance, pharma, manufacturing and retail for the first time. The acquisition enables Acuity to deliver from, and into, new markets. I am really excited at the prospect of what we can achieve together, and we warmly welcome the Ascent staff to the Acuity family.”

Jon O’Donnell, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity, said, “The Ascent business is a great addition to Acuity and will build on the progress we have made with our AI solutions following the launch of our Agentic AI platform, Agent Fleet. The acquisition of Ascent will boost our capacity to provide best-in-class technology advisory services to our clients. I am excited to partner with Stewart and the Ascent team to significantly grow our DTS business.”

Stewart Smythe, Chief Executive Officer at Ascent, commented, “Combining Ascent's market-leading data and AI capability in Europe with Acuity's industry-leading AI innovation and deep domain expertise is exciting. Acuity's strategic aim to build a global technology services business unit to complement its capabilities and build broader relationships with its existing clients is exactly the opportunity my team were looking for, and we are excited to work with Robert King, Jon O’Donnell and the entire Acuity team.”

Acuity said the deal will extend its delivery footprint and that it will continue to build on Ascent’s alliance with Microsoft. Acuity was advised on the transaction by DC Advisory and Ascent by Canaccord Genuity.