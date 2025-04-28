Acronis Prevents 7.5M Attacks, Strengthening Its Cybersecurity Leadership

Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, solidifies its position as a cybersecurity leader through significant milestones, a broadened global user base, and new product releases and enhancements. Over the past year, Acronis has prevented more than 7.5 million attacks, demonstrating the proactive defense capabilities of its technologies.

Since launching its first security product seven years ago, Acronis has continuously expanded its cybersecurity portfolio, releasing behavioral-based DLP, email security, AI-guided EDR, XDR, and MDR. The company has successfully built trust among its partners and driven widespread adoption of its security solutions. Today, over 50% of its partners use one or more security tools within the Acronis platform, reflecting the rising demand for natively integrated cyber protection. This growth is further validated by an impressive 188% year-over-year increase in protected workloads, highlighting Acronis’ expanded and diversified impact across businesses worldwide of all sizes and industries.

Expanding Trust with Integrated Cyber Protection

Acronis Cyber Protect—a natively integrated cybersecurity platform—is the preferred solution for managed service providers (MSPs) as well as small, medium-sized (SMB), and mid-market businesses.

Acronis is also known for offering vendor-neutral and role-specific technical training through the Acronis MSP Academy, the company’s training offering of over 120 courses and certification programs for MSPs to boost skills and overall company revenue.

“Acronis delivers a comprehensive platform that integrates security services, data protection, and operational management, strengthening its MSP-first approach,” said Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst. “With the expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio in 2024—including Acronis XDR, MDR, and Copilot—alongside its enhanced #CyberFit partner program, Acronis continues to empower MSPs with new revenue opportunities, streamlined operations, and advanced threat protection.”

A large portion of Acronis’ 2,000 global headcount is focused within R&D or product roles, and with over 200 issued and pending patents, a large portion of revenues are invested back into security product offerings and advancements.

Securing Core Industries

“Acronis continues to differentiate itself in the market by addressing the unique challenges of distributed environments in core industries that require sound cybersecurity like manufacturing, healthcare, and retail,” said Özgün Pelit, Senior Industry Analyst. “Its flexible pricing strategy, freemium model, and modular approach provide advanced endpoint protection tailored to the needs of businesses that often face budget and resource constraints. Acronis’ vision and go-to-market strategy strategically align with these underserved segments, reinforcing its leadership position in cybersecurity.”

Acronis has further strengthened its recognition as a key player in cybersecurity through new research published by the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU). Under the leadership of newly appointed CISO Gerald Beuchelt, the TRU team—composed of experienced cybersecurity experts—uncovers and analyzes emerging threats, enhancing the Acronis platform while contributing valuable intelligence to the broader cybersecurity community.

“We all know cybersecurity is a basic need, but at Acronis, we believe that cybersecurity must also enable recovery with Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability (the CIA triad). Our natively integrated platform has a higher reliability for cybersecurity and boosts technician productivity by combining advanced threat intelligence, automation, and turn-key integrations. It also provides unique capabilities with scanning email and system backups for infections later to support forensics and recovery,” said Gerald Beuchelt, Chief Information Security Officer at Acronis. “Effective cybersecurity goes beyond technology – it includes people and processes. By integrating security awareness, RMM and agent automation, and SaaS posture management through tools like Acronis Ultimate 365, we help businesses run secure deployments, strengthen defenses, and scale securely with confidence.”

Building on continued growth and success, Acronis has earned top recognition in the G2 Winter 2025 Grid for Endpoint Protection Suites, an achievement that highlights the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional solutions. Acronis’ strong performance in the G2 community further reinforces its reputation as a trusted leader in cybersecurity. To add, in the most recent AV-TEST evaluation, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud has been recognized with the “Top Product” award, demonstrating its continued excellence in cybersecurity and endpoint protection. This achievement underscores Acronis’ dedication to providing partners and businesses with trusted, high-performance security solutions.