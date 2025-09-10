Achilles Launches AI Predictive Scoring to Transform ESG Risk Oversight

Achilles has launched AchillesAI Predictive Scoring, an AI-powered, no-touch assessment tool designed to revolutionize ESG due diligence.

The solution continuously monitors supplier ESG and country-related risks across the entire supply chain—including long-tail and non-strategic suppliers—without requiring any manual input from suppliers or procurement teams.

“We’re excited to offer a smarter way to extend ESG due diligence across the entire supply chain,” said Mark Chamberlain, VP of Product and Insights at Achilles. “Predictive Scoring is a practical, scalable, and contactless solution that fully supports customers implementing a risk-based methodology – giving them early visibility of potential risks with minimal effort.”

Smitha Shetty, Regional Director – APAC at Achilles, added: “Supply chains across Asia Pacific are becoming more complex, and the expectations for transparency are increasing rapidly. Predictive Scoring empowers organisations to address ESG risks early and at scale, while also providing suppliers with clear pathways to build resilience and credibility. This is a meaningful step forward in helping businesses balance growth with responsibility.”

AchillesAI Predictive Scoring complements deeper supplier validations by offering a fast, scalable way to identify hidden vulnerabilities early. It empowers organizations to apply a risk-based approach to ESG assessments, helping them prioritise suppliers, allocate resources effectively, and act even before onboarding begins.

Key Benefits of AchillesAI Predictive Scoring

Automated Supplier Screening – Scan thousands of suppliers effortlessly without manual intervention.

Early Risk Detection – Flag ESG vulnerabilities sooner to focus on high-risk suppliers.

Predictive Insights – Leverage data-driven scoring to guide engagement and monitor performance dynamically.

Supplier Support – Offer clear pathways for suppliers to improve transparency and credibility.

Powered by advanced AchillesAI analytics and continuous tracking of publicly available data, the platform delivers timely, always-updated ESG and country risk scores. This ensures businesses maintain accurate risk visibility across their entire supplier base with minimal effort.

Availability

AchillesAI Predictive Scoring is now available to all Achilles customers, marking a significant milestone in transforming ESG oversight with speed, scale, and precision.