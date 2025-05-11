Indian Government Announces ‘YANTRA’ as Theme for National Technology Day 2025

India celebrates National Technology Day, every year on May 1. National Technology Day commemorates the momentous events of 11th May 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests under Operation Shakti, and saw the maiden flight of the indigenously developed Hansa-3 aircraft. In recognition of these achievements, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared 11th May as National Technology Day.

Advertisment

Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has unveiled the official theme for National Technology Day 2025 : "YANTRA – Yugantar for Advancing New Technology, Research & Acceleration.

The word YANTRA, deeply rooted in India’s scientific and cultural heritage, represents not just mechanical ingenuity but also symbolic power — of systems, synergy, and scalable solutions. Yugantar, meaning an epochal shift, is emblematic of the country's momentum in transitioning from technology adaptation to global technology leadership.

National Technology Day is all About Celebarting Scientific Excellence

Advertisment

Over the years, National Technology Day has evolved into a flagship occasion for honouring scientific excellence, showcasing industrial innovations, and reinforcing the partnership between science, society, and industry. This year’s celebrations will be held today under the aegis of TDB-DST.

The event will bring together policymakers, scientists, technocrats, industry leaders, academic institutions, and startup founders to deliberate on accelerating India's technological journey through deep-tech, precision engineering, and transformative R&D.