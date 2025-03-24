ZELIO E Mobility Expands Dealerships to 550, Creating 1,000 Jobs

ZELIO E Mobility Ltd. is set to expand its dealership network from 400 to 550 by May 2025. This strategic growth aims to strengthen ZELIO’s market presence, boost sales, and support India’s transition to eco-friendly transportation.

Advertisment

Expanding Reach Across India

Currently operating in 25 states, ZELIO plans to enhance its presence in key regions such as:

Strengthened Focus: Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Advertisment

New Market Entry: Himachal Pradesh and Goa.

Driving Economic Growth and Job Creation

The dealership expansion is expected to generate 1,000 new jobs, contributing to regional economic growth and strengthening India's EV ecosystem.

Advertisment

Industry Leadership and Business Growth

Commenting on the expansion, Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ZELIO E Mobility Ltd., said: “We have successfully built a strong foundation in the electric two-wheeler industry, and our next step is to expand this network to cater to even more customers across India. Extending our dealership footprint not only drives our business growth but also brings eco-friendly, cost-efficient transportation solutions closer to the communities that need them most. This expansion opens doors to untapped markets, creates new job opportunities, and strengthens our leadership in India’s transition to sustainable mobility. The confidence our customers and partners have shown in ZELIO inspires us to continue innovating and advancing in this space.”

Bringing Cutting-Edge EV Models to Customers

Advertisment

The new dealerships will showcase ZELIO’s popular models, including:

• X-Men

• Gracy

• Eeva

• Mystery

Additionally, upcoming ZELIO models will be introduced to meet the growing demand for environmentally conscious transportation.

Projected Sales Growth and Market Impact

Advertisment

ZELIO anticipates this expansion will lead to an additional 5,000 two-wheeler sales by May 2025. With over 200,000 satisfied customers, ZELIO continues to be a frontrunner in India’s electric mobility revolution, paving the way for a greener future.