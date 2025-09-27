Top 10 Photo Editing Software for Windows PCs in 2025
Looking for the best photo editing apps for Windows? Check out our 2025 guide to the top 10 software with AI tools, retouching, and pro-level features.
Pixlr is a go-to for those who love using layers to craft beautiful compositions. With its advanced layering capabilities and an extensive collage maker, Pixlr is ideal for both beginners and professionals.
Photopea stands out as a fully browser-based editor designed to replicate the experience of Adobe Photoshop. Perfect for users familiar with Photoshop’s layout, it supports PSD files and comes with layers, masks, and a range of advanced tools.
Photoscape X simplifies the process of batch editing. For those who want to apply the same effect to multiple images simultaneously, Photoscape X is an ideal choice. It also offers features like color correction and panoramic creation.
Combining a sleek interface with powerful editing tools, PhotoDirector Essential offers a comprehensive suite of features. Its AI-driven features enable impressive enhancements, while its object removal tool allows users to create clean, clutter-free images.
Fotor is particularly well-suited for creating eye-catching profile pictures. Its ease of use and various AI tools make it a favorite for social media enthusiasts who want a polished look with minimal effort.
Designed with social media in mind, Promeo specializes in creating engaging, visually appealing ads. Its templates are easy to customize and add an animated touch to your posts, making it perfect for influencers and small businesses alike.
Paint.NET is lightweight and straightforward, perfect for quick edits without any extra bells and whistles. Its intuitive interface makes it a strong choice for those who need basic photo editing without complex tools.
Canva has become a household name for good reason. With its drag-and-drop functionality and wide variety of templates, it’s an excellent choice for beginners and those interested in graphic design. Canva’s versatility goes beyond photo editing, allowing users to create various content types
MyEdit is a browser-based editor that includes impressive AI-powered tools for quick online edits. It’s a convenient choice for users who don’t want to download dedicated software but still need quality editing tools.
GIMP is the most powerful open-source editor on this list, boasting a comprehensive set of tools that rivals professional software. With features like customizable brushes, filters, and layer management, it’s perfect for those looking for a serious, free alternative to Photoshop.