Tata Asset Management Launches Unified App for Smarter Investing

Tata Asset Management today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind mobile app designed to give users a unified, intelligent, and personalised view of their financial world. The app—anchored in the brand promise ‘One App. One View. Infinite Opportunities’—is aimed at redefining how users interact with and manage their investments.

Beyond a Traditional Investing App

Moving beyond conventional platforms, the Tata Mutual Fund app integrates intelligence tools that guide users throughout their investment journey—from onboarding and learning to investing and tracking.

“One App. One View. Infinite Opportunities isn’t just a tagline; it’s the core of what we’re delivering,” said Hemant Kumar, Chief Distribution and Digital Officer, Tata Asset Management. “Today’s investors expect a single intelligent platform that gives them clarity and control across all their financial assets. This app brings it all together – seamless tracking, one view portfolio, and a personalised experience that empowers users to invest with confidence. It reflects our commitment to innovation, while making wealth creation simpler, smarter, and more accessible.”

Key Features at a Glance

Financial Roadmap

A dynamic goal-setting and tracking tool that helps users visualise, plan, and achieve both short- and long-term financial goals. Portfolio 360

A comprehensive dashboard that integrates mutual funds, equities, and multiple bank account types—including savings, current, term, and recurring deposits—offering a complete portfolio overview. FIRE Calculator

A goal-based planning tool to help users track their journey toward financial independence and early retirement. Smart Cart

A feature that lets users save shortlisted investment options in one place to review and invest later at their convenience. Chatbot Support

Integrated customer support is just a tap away through an in-app chatbot, making assistance immediate and accessible. Simple & Secure Onboarding

A seamless, secure sign-up process that ensures hassle-free access to all app features. Learning Modules

Curated educational content designed to empower investors with knowledge and support informed decision-making.

A Digital-First Vision for Wealth Creation

With this launch, Tata Asset Management signals its ambition to be a central force in India’s digital investing ecosystem. By blending technology with personalisation and user-centric design, the app aims to make wealth creation accessible to both new and experienced investors.