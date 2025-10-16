Simple Energy Joins Amazon India and Flipkart for E-commerce

Simple Energy, the Bengaluru electric vehicle maker, has formalised partnerships with Amazon India and Flipkart to list its flagship scooters — Simple One Gen 1.5 and Simple OneS — on both marketplaces. The tie-ups allow customers to browse, book and receive doorstep delivery through the platforms, the company said.

The move coincides with festive sales on both marketplaces: Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival (offers valid through Oct. 20, 2025) and Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali sale (offers valid through Oct. 24, 2025). Simple Energy is positioning the listings as a digital-first buying path intended to reach buyers beyond traditional showroom geographies, including Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Making scooters available on Amazon and Flipkart simplifies discovery and purchase for customers who prefer marketplace checkout and bank-linked offers. For Simple Energy, the strategy is a channel play to accelerate reach without relying solely on physical shopfronts.

“Diwali symbolises progress and new beginnings, making it the perfect moment to advance our mission of democratising electric mobility. Through our partnership with Amazon India and Flipkart, we’re expanding our reach across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and offering a seamless, tech-first purchase experience that makes EV ownership simpler and more accessible than ever,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy.

Festive pricing, bank offers and EMI options

To mark the launch, Simple Energy lists multiple discounts and bank offers:

Amazon India: up to ₹14,500 off on HDFC Bank credit cards, ₹8,750 off on other bank credit cards, and an exclusive ₹16,434 off with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card.

Flipkart: flat discounts of ₹7,500 on Simple One gen 1.5 and ₹5,000 on Simple One S. SBI cardholders can unlock up to ₹7,250, and Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders are eligible for cashback up to ₹4,000. A 12-month no-cost EMI option is also available.

The range of offers targets price-sensitive buyers during the high-traffic festive window and leverages marketplace finance partnerships to lower upfront cost barriers.

Advertisment

Product specs: One Gen 1.5 and OneS at a glance

Simple Energy’s retail listings include specifications and pricing (ex-showroom, Bengaluru):

Simple One Gen 1.5 —248 km IDC range, 0–40 km/h in 2.77 s, 30 L under-seat storage, app integration, OTA updates, regenerative braking, TPMS, USB charging. Price: ₹1,71,944.

Simple OneS — 181 km IDC range, top speed 105 km/h, 0–40 km/h in 2.55 s, 3.7 kWh battery, 8.5 kW motor, 7” touchscreen, 5G e-SIM, Bluetooth and advanced safety features. Price: ₹1,54,999.

The company highlights range, performance and tech features in its product copy to position the models as premium, feature-rich commuter options.

Retail and after-sales expansion roadmap

Simple Energy currently lists 57 showrooms across cities including Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kochi, Jaipur and Agra. The company plans to add 150 new stores and 200 service centres across India by fiscal year 2026, a network expansion aimed at supporting the online sales channel with local service infrastructure.

What buyers should know before they order

Customers using marketplace listings should confirm delivery timelines, installation or home-delivery conditions, and local registration processes that vary by state. Buyers should also verify the final on-road price, as ex-showroom figures do not include insurance, RTO fees and any local levies.

Simple Energy’s move to list scooters on Amazon India and Flipkart signals a broader direct-to-consumer push for EV makers: using marketplace reach and festival-period financing to lower purchase friction, while backing online sales with a planned retail and service expansion. The strategy will test how well digital discovery translates into showroom visits, registrations and after-sales economics outside urban centers.