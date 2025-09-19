QNX to Power Medha’s Safety Systems for India’s Metro and Monorail

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited has announced that Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. has chosen its software for a new generation of railway protection systems to be used across India’s metro and monorail projects.

At the core of this initiative is Medha’s Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) solution, powered by the QNX OS for Safety. The system is designed to provide real-time, precise control of train operations, supporting automation and safe coordination of train movement in urban transit systems.

Meeting International Safety Standards

The CBTC solution is built to meet the EN50128 SIL 4 certification requirements, the highest safety integrity standard for railway signaling. QNX OS for Safety, pre-certified to IEC 61508 SIL3, serves as the foundation, enabling fault tolerance and compliance with global safety benchmarks.

“We are proud to support Medha in delivering a next-generation CBTC solution for India’s rapidly evolving urban transit landscape,” said Dhiraj Handa, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific at QNX.

“Our collaboration with QNX marks a significant step forward in modernizing India’s transit infrastructure,” said Arunachalam Agastian, General Manager – Signalling at Medha Servo Drives. “With QNX’s proven software foundation, we’re not just meeting safety and reliability benchmarks – we’re setting new standards for automation and control in urban rail.”

QNX OS for Safety has previously been deployed in multiple international rail projects, including South Korea’s KORAIL Metro and Portugal’s national railway network, where it supports safety-critical train control and signalling operations.