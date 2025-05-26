KPIT Opens Tunisia Software Center to Boost Global Mobility Delivery

KPIT Technologies, a global leader in building mobility solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and safer world, announced the opening of its new Software Engineering Center in Sfax, Tunisia. The event was attended by senior leaders from the Tunisian automotive ecosystem, investment authorities, universities, and KPIT leadership, marking a strategic milestone and investment towards reimagining mobility with the mobility ecosystem.

With this inauguration, KPIT reinforces its commitment to innovation and talent development in Tunisia—aiming to leverage this presence as a center of excellence and a critical hub for software engineering and mobility technology.

KPIT: Driving Innovation Through a Strategic Nearshore Hub

Commenting on the inauguration, Anup Sable, CTO, KPIT Technologies, said, “Mobility leaders around the world are navigating complex transformations—a dynamic trade environment, needing to innovate at speed and scale while substantially saving costs. Our new center in Tunisia will be developed as a center of excellence to drive innovation in propulsion software, vehicle network development, validation, and further expand in other domains. The center will also become strategic to deliver for European OEMs with location and timezone advantages for agility and scale.”

The center is strategically located to attract Tunisia’s top software engineering talent, offering them opportunities to work on complex global technology challenges in the mobility space. It will also strengthen opportunities for the 500+ KPITians already based in Tunisia to work with global mobility OEMs.

Serving as a nearshore hub for OEMs looking to diversify their global engineering capabilities, the Tunisia center will expand KPIT’s ability to deliver cutting-edge software, hardware design, and manufacturing engineering solutions. For over 20 years, KPIT has been a strategic partner to leading European mobility OEMs. KPIT’s expansion in Tunisia reinforces its commitments for OEMs in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and more — and enhances the global delivery network that spans the USA, Germany, France, Japan, China, Thailand, and India.

Namia Ayadi, President of the Tunisia Investment Authority, said, “Tunisia reaffirms its position as a strategic hub for innovation and high-tech expertise, driven by a vibrant investment ecosystem and forward-looking reforms. The establishment of KPIT in Tunisia is a strong testament to this momentum and further strengthens our appeal as a prime destination for cutting-edge technology investments. The Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA) is proud to support such transformative projects, which foster high-skilled employment, promote knowledge transfer, and deepen Tunisia’s integration into global value chains. We applaud KPIT’s commitment to Tunisia and express full support to international investors.”