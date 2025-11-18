Hero MotoCorp Adopts eSync for OTA Updates

Hero MotoCorp has deployed Excelfore’s eSync platform, integrated with AWS IoT Core, to deliver over-the-air software updates, diagnostics and remote data collection. The first vehicles with the system launched in Q2 2025 and are already operating in more than 10 Indian cities, marking a step in the company’s connected-vehicle strategy.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: A practical step toward connected mobility
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, implemented the eSync over-the-air (OTA) platform from US-based Excelfore to enable secure OTA updates and remote data gathering for its next-generation vehicles. The deployment is integrated with Amazon Web Services’ IoT Core platform and is live across more than 10 Indian cities.
The rollout follows a Q2 2025 launch of the first set of vehicles equipped with the eSync OTA system. According to the teams, the integration aims to create a cloud-based pipeline for wireless monitoring, diagnostics and continuous software updates throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle.
What the integration delivers
By pairing Excelfore’s eSync data pipeline with AWS IoT Core, Hero MotoCorp has built a cloud architecture designed for standardised data flow, secure connectivity and automatic synchronisation. The system is intended to improve customer experience by enabling:
Wireless software updates without service-centre visits;
Remote diagnostics to speed issue resolution;
Continuous performance optimisation through synchronised data collection.
“We are excited to partner with Excelfore to bring state-of-the-art reliability and security through standard-based OTA capabilities to our vehicles,” said Ram Kuppuswamy, Chief Operating Officer, Manufacturing, Hero MotoCorp. “Our OTA success rates are now among the highest in the industry. The adoption of the eSync standard gives us the agility, transparency and the ability to continually upgrade vehicle features and optimise reliability – without requiring service centre visits, ensuring an enhanced and effortless experience for our customers.”
“Hero MotoCorp’s vision is to build a connected future. It is our privilege to work with the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters to build the digital infrastructure to support their connected mobility vision. Through our collaboration, we look forward to years of joint innovation in our product lines and business models for global markets,” said Shrinath Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, Excelfore.
For operators and owners, the practical benefits are straightforward: fewer service-centre visits for software fixes, faster troubleshooting, and the ability to push feature updates or safety fixes remotely. For Hero, the platform establishes a standardized pipeline to collect and synchronize vehicle telemetry — a foundation for future services and data-driven improvements.
The eSync standard and ecosystem implications
The eSync specification is a collaborative standard developed by the eSync Alliance, a not-for-profit consortium of OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, semiconductor vendors, and service providers. The specification defines a multi-level data pipeline from cloud to edge devices, emphasising interoperability, scalability and security. Excelfore, a founding member, provides commercial implementations of the full eSync specification.
This standardised approach is intended to reduce integration friction between vehicle systems and cloud platforms and to enable multiple suppliers and OEMs to adopt common update and data-synchronisation practices.
Hero MotoCorp frames the deployment as a milestone in its digital transformation. The initial rollout across 10+ cities and the integration with a major cloud platform signal an operational focus: moving from pilot systems to real-world, scaled OTA management. The company’s next steps will likely centre on expanding fleet coverage, refining success metrics, and exploring data-driven services that leverage the synchronised telemetry.