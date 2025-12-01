Exponent Energy Enters Three-Wheeler EV Retail; Opens First Store in Bengaluru

Exponent Energy has entered the three-wheeler EV retail space with the launch of its first Exponent Sales Point (ESP) store in Laggere, Bengaluru. The outlet showcases the complete line-up of Exponent-enabled electric three-wheelers and serves as a retrofit centre for converting existing CNG and LPG autos into EVs.

Advertisment

Located in Nandini Layout, the ESP store is designed as a one-stop touchpoint where auto drivers can explore vehicles, understand Exponent’s 15-minute rapid charging technology, and take test drives. Customers can also drop off their CNG/LPG autos and collect fully retrofitted EVs within 24 hours.

With the first store operational, Exponent plans to expand its footprint by launching 15+ exclusive retail touchpoints across Bengaluru by the end of FY26.

All Exponent-Powered Models Under One Roof

Exponent has launched five three-wheeler models in partnership with OEMs, including Montra Electric (Murugappa Group) and Kinetic Green. The store brings all models together with simplified documentation, financing support, and a five-year or 3,000-cycle warranty.

The vehicles support 0–100% charging in 15 minutes and are integrated with Exponent’s growing network of 70+ charging points across the city.

Ayush Bhargava, Head of Business, Exponent Energy, said the store marks a new phase in enabling faster and more accessible EV adoption. “Drivers can now experience the full Exponent ecosystem firsthand—from exploring new vehicles to seeing how existing autos can be upgraded. This brings clarity, choice, and convenience under one roof.”

Retrofit Business Expands with Exponent Oto

In November 2025, Exponent entered the retrofit market with Exponent Oto, a technology that converts any CNG or LPG auto into an EV within 24 hours. With zero down payment, flexible EMIs, and assured buyback after three years, the company targets significant monthly savings for drivers—up to ₹5,000 even after EMI and charging costs.

Advertisment

Founded in 2020 by former Ather executives Arun Vinayak and Sanjay Byalal, Exponent Energy has developed a battery pack (e^pack), charging station (e^pump), and connector (e^plug) that together deliver 15-minute rapid charging and 3,000-cycle battery life on Li-ion cells.

Today, the company has 2,500+ EVs on the road, 150+ charging stations, 1 million+ rapid charging sessions, and 50 million+ km covered, expanding to four new cities in the last two years.