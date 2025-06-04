BSE Launches ‘Nivesh Mitra’ App to Promote Safe Investment Learning

BSE, Asia’s oldest stock exchange, has unveiled BSE Nivesh Mitra—a free, simulation-based learning app developed under the aegis of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The app provides aspiring investors with a secure and informative platform to explore equity and mutual fund markets using virtual currency, making it ideal for those without prior investment experience or a trading account.

The app operates independently of any brokerage or advisory influence, ensuring objective, educational content. Its core mission is to demystify the securities market for new investors through practical, risk-free simulations that use real historical market data as per SEBI guidelines.

Hands-On Learning for First-Time Investors

Launched in the presence of Shri Shashi Kumar Valsakumar, Executive Director, SEBI, and Shri Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE, the app underscores the joint commitment of SEBI and BSE to foster financial literacy in India.

Key features of BSE Nivesh Mitra include:

A risk-free environment for simulating market investments in equities and mutual funds

Step-by-step videos on onboarding processes like e-KYC, demat, and trading account setup

A personalised risk profiler to guide asset allocation

An intuitive dashboard for managing simulated investments

A growing library of educational content covering mutual funds, asset classes, and market operations

“Investor education is a key mandate for SEBI,” said Shri Valsakumar. “This app gives individuals the opportunity to learn market dynamics responsibly and safely, without financial exposure.”

Democratising Market Knowledge for All

Shri Ramamurthy added, “BSE Nivesh Mitra is setting a new benchmark in how exchanges can proactively promote financial education. By helping individuals gain real-world experience in a safe environment, the app strengthens the broader ecosystem of responsible investing.”

The app is free to access on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Future updates aim to include additional exchange-traded products, making it a continually evolving tool for investor awareness.

BSE Nivesh Mitra is a strategic step in advancing financial inclusion, transparency, and structured investor education in India.