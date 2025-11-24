BillionE Mobility Enhances Electric Fleet Safety with Netradyne AI

BillionE Mobility Enhances Electric Fleet Safety with Netradyne BillionE Mobility Leverages Netradyne AI to Boost Electric Fleet Safety and Efficiency BillionE Mobility has adopted Netradyne’s AI-powered Driver•i platform to enhance the safety and operational performance of its growing electric vehicle fleet. This collaboration represents a significant move towards leveraging advanced telematics and AI for improving fleet efficiency and driver safety in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The Driver•i platform, developed by Netradyne, delivers real-time insights into driver behaviour, providing actionable data for improving driving standards and optimising fleet operations. BillionE Mobility, which initially deployed Netradyne’s basic in-cab alerts in its Ashok Leyland electric fleet, quickly recognised the need to adopt a more comprehensive, data-driven approach to fleet management.

"We believe safety and efficiency must go hand in hand,” said Sanjeev Kulkarni, CEO of BillionE Mobility. “While our Ashok Leyland electric fleet came equipped with Netradyne’s in-cab alerts, we quickly saw the need to go beyond basic notifications. To truly empower our drivers and unlock operational excellence, we’ve adopted Netradyne's advanced AI and analytics capabilities platform." He further emphasised that the company’s strategic focus on airport ground support will also benefit from AI-enabled driver monitoring and coaching to ensure safer ground-movement operations.

A Data-Driven Approach to Fleet Safety

The Driver•i platform provides a comprehensive solution that goes beyond simple alerts. It continuously analyses 100% of driving time to offer real-time feedback on driving risks such as distracted driving, tailgating, and harsh braking. The platform also captures and reinforces positive driving behaviours, promoting safer driving habits across the entire fleet.

For fleet managers, Netradyne’s platform delivers a full view of driver performance through near real-time video, on-demand insights, and a detailed record of driving events. This helps fleet operators proactively manage their electric vehicle fleets, ensuring safety while improving operational efficiency and reducing risk. The integration of AI analytics allows for more precise coaching and a holistic approach to driver development, leading to improved safety metrics and optimised fleet performance.

Supporting the EV Revolution: A Strategic Shift Toward Safety and Efficiency

As the EV sector continues to expand, technology like Netradyne’s Driver•i platform is becoming crucial for maximizing fleet performance. BillionE Mobility’s decision to adopt this AI technology highlights a growing trend in the electric mobility space: the need for intelligent telematics solutions to drive efficiency and safety.

Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President – EMEA & APAC Business at Netradyne, commented on the partnership: "This partnership is a perfect example of two innovators coming together. BillionE Mobility is redefining fleet operations in the electric era by putting safety and efficiency at the core. Their decision to adopt the Driver•i platform reflects a clear understanding that in the electric era, safety and efficiency are deeply intertwined. We’re proud to support their vision with technology that helps reduce risk, improve performance, and advance the future of sustainable mobility in India.”

BillionE Mobility’s adoption of AI-powered telematics also reflects the company’s commitment to building a safer and more efficient EV fleet, especially in areas like airport ground support, where precise vehicle movement is critical to ensuring passenger and staff safety.

With India’s electric vehicle adoption accelerating, BillionE Mobility’s partnership with Netradyne is a timely move. As the electric mobility sector grows, fleet operators face mounting pressure to optimize performance while ensuring the highest safety standards. By integrating AI technology into its fleet management system, BillionE is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry’s shift towards smarter, data-driven operations.

Netradyne’s Driver•i platform provides a clear solution for fleet operators looking to maintain safety standards while improving efficiency. With real-time data, AI-powered coaching, and fleet performance analytics, this partnership highlights how advanced telematics can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electric fleet management.