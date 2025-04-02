9 Free Phone Tracker Apps to Secure Your Device

Discover the 9 best free mobile phone tracker apps to keep your device safe. Track lost phones, monitor loved ones, and secure your data with top GPS tools.

Manisha Sharma
Apr 02, 2025, 07:15 PM

mSpy - Best Overall

mSpy is the best overall monitoring app, offering discreet tracking of calls, messages, locations, and online activity. Ideal for parents and employers to ensure safety and control.

GEOfinder – Best for Tracking via Phone Number

GEOfinder is a top tracking tool that pinpoints locations using just a phone number. It’s fast, accurate, and works worldwide, making it ideal for finding people easily.

Spokeo – Best for Reverse Phone Lookup

Spokeo is the best tool for reverse phone lookup, providing detailed info on unknown callers. It scans public records to uncover names, addresses, emails, and more.

Social Catfish – Best for Identifying Scammers

Using a reverse search system, Social Catfish assists in identifying online scams and detecting fraudulent phone numbers.

Eyezy – Best for Parental Control

Eyezy is a great tool for parents who wish to keep an eye on their children's online activities because it allows for real-time tracking of device activities.

Spylix – Best for Advanced Monitoring

Spylix is a sophisticated phone tracker with a wide range of monitoring capabilities, such as GPS location tracking and social media tracking.

Spynger – Best for Undetectable Tracking

While staying undetectable on the target device, Spynger enables remote tracking of SMS, GPS locations, calls, and social media activity.

uMobix – Best for Live GPS Tracking

uMobix excels in live GPS tracking, offering real-time location updates. Ideal for parents and employers, it ensures safety and monitoring with high accuracy.

GPS Phone Tracker – Best for iPhone Users

A free iOS app called GPS Phone Tracker enables users to track the whereabouts of loved ones and find misplaced devices.