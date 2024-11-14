15 Best Free YouTube Video Downloaders
Are you looking 15 Best Free YouTube Video Downloader for Nov 2024 [Web Tools]? We have tested and listed 15 best YouTube video downloaders for the year 2024.
iTubeGo stands as one of the most versatile YouTube video downloaders available. It supports downloading videos in high-definition formats, from HD to 4K and even 8K. Beyond YouTube, it works with platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Vimeo.
As the name suggests, Free YouTube Download offers a straightforward and essential tool for downloading YouTube videos, especially playlists and entire channels.
By Click Downloader is unique for allowing users to download live videos in addition to standard YouTube videos. It also features an auto-detection mode, which automatically recognizes when you're watching a video and suggests downloading it.
4K Video Downloader is perfect for those looking for ultra-high-definition downloads, supporting resolutions up to 8K. The tool is cross-platform, making it accessible on Windows, macOS, and Linux.
VidJuice excels in downloading multiple videos simultaneously. It also features a built-in video editor, allowing users to trim and modify their videos after downloading.
KeepVid offers a simple, cloud-based solution for downloading YouTube videos. It’s compatible with both Chrome and Firefox browsers, and users can simply drag and drop the video links to begin downloading.
Vidmate is a popular YouTube downloader, especially for Android users. It supports a wide variety of video platforms and allows users to download videos in different resolutions.
TubeMate remains one of the most popular YouTube downloaders, especially for mobile users. It offers adjustable download speeds and supports downloading in various resolutions.
SnapTube goes beyond just YouTube, allowing users to download videos from multiple platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and even WhatsApp.
Videoder supports more than 50 websites, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, making it a multi-platform powerhouse for video downloads.
Any Video Converter is known for its powerful video conversion tools. In addition to downloading videos, it allows users to convert them into various formats suitable for different devices.
ClipGrab is a free, easy-to-use video downloader that works across multiple operating systems. It supports downloading and converting videos from YouTube to various formats.
YTD Video Downloader is a popular tool known for its reliability and ease of use. It allows users to download and convert YouTube videos into multiple formats.
VideoProc is not just a downloader but a full video processing suite. It allows users to download, edit, and convert videos all within one platform.
JDownloader is an open-source downloader that supports YouTube as well as many other platforms. Its community-driven nature ensures regular updates and support for new features.
