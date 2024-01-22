Mamaearth Marks a Milestone: Unveils 100th Exclusive Store in Mumbai!

Mamaearth, the flagship brand under Honasa Consumer Limited has celebrated the opening of its 100th Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Mumbai. This new store, located in the busy R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, marks a critical turning point in Mamaearth's history and reaffirms the company's mission to provide toxin-free personal care products to everyone. The store was opened by its founders, Ghazal and Varun Alagh, as well as well-known influencers Shanice Shrestha Sharma, a well-known beauty and lifestyle influencer, and Nikhil Sharma, also known as Mumbaiker Nikhil.

Exclusive brand outlets assisted the brand in creating more engaging brand experiences and building deeper relationships with customers in the offline retail setting, all to establish an immersive connection with them. The exclusive stores are excellent experience hubs that have also sparked the growth of important categories like color cosmetics. These call for more individualized attention and service to encourage purchase conversion. Mamaearth has grown significantly since opening its first location in early 2021, and the brand's dedication to providing Mamaearth products offline is demonstrated by the recent opening of its 100th location. In the last year, Mamaearth has seen a notable increase in the number of its retail locations and a broadening of its product line.

Commenting on the launch of the Exclusive Brand Outlet launch, Varun Alagh, Chairman & CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said, "Venturing into exclusive brand outlets has been an extension of our quest towards building omni channel presence of the brand. We take immense pride in our team's achievement of reaching the remarkable century mark for Mamaearth in record time. We are truly grateful to our customers who have showered so much love upon us, which has fueled this growth. At Honasa, we are deeply committed to building consumer brands that serve a purpose along with solving personal care problems and we promise to stay committed to this and continue serving the consumers."

Mamaearth is a purpose-led brand that strongly believes in the principle of ‘Goodness Inside’ and is committed to furthering goodness through its products and initiatives. The inauguration of Mamaearth's 100th store in Mumbai marks a resounding success and a pivotal milestone in the brand's journey.