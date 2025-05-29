ixigo’s ‘Food on Train’ Crosses 10,000 Daily Meal Deliveries with Zoop

xigo, India’s leading OTA for the next billion users, has hit a new milestone with its ‘Food on Train’ feature now crossing 10,000 daily meal deliveries with Zoop, as well as 20 Lakh meals served across 200+ railway stations since October 2024. The in-app service, available on ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt, enables users to browse curated menus, order fresh and hygienic meals from a wide selection of trusted restaurants, track orders in real time, and have them delivered directly to their train seats or berths.

Food Trends on Indian Train Routes

In the last six months, ixigo’s ‘Food on Train’ feature has witnessed interesting food ordering trends across key routes and meal categories. The Veg Maharaja Thali took the crown as the most-ordered meal on trains overall, while Buttermilk (Chaas) cooled things down as the top beverage of choice. When it comes to route-specific cravings, Chicken Biryani reigned supreme on the Patna-Delhi stretch, while the Jain Mini Thali stole the show on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Lucknow routes.

Biggest Orders and Top Stations

The most expensive order placed on the platform amounted to ₹9082 at Ahmedabad Junction on the Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express. Notably, the largest bulk order by a single customer included 43 Veg Mini Thalis delivered at Lucknow Junction on the Gangasatluj Express. The top five stations that saw the highest food order volumes were Vijayawada, Kanpur, Nagpur, Bhopal, and Itarsi.

Voices from ixigo and Zoop

Speaking on this, Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, and Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo, said, "At ixigo, our endeavour has always been to make travel more convenient, accessible and enjoyable. With over 10,000 daily meals now being delivered through our ‘Food on Train’ feature, powered by Zoop across our apps, we have expanded our scope of services for the 54 crore annual active users we serve. We are now solving for both the travel and food needs of Indian travelers pan-India with our network of 200+ stations.”

Puneet Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoop, added, “With the broader reach of ixigo and ConfirmTkt, we have successfully scaled our business to become a Top-3 e-catering partner for IRCTC. From regional favourites to bulk orders, the diversity of food preferences we’re seeing across the country is pretty exciting and reflective of Bharat’s unique travel culture and the diversity of food offered by our restaurant partners. We intend to double down on this growth by adding more restaurant chains and integrating more deeply inside the ixigo and ConfirmTkt apps."