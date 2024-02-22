Unlocking Exceptional Customer Experiences: Insights from Senior Vice President and Business Head of Data and Analytics, Infosys

In today's age of data-driven decision-making, enhancing customer experiences using data insights has become essential for businesses aiming to excel in competitive markets. Through thorough data analysis, organizations can gain valuable insights into customer behaviors and preferences. This deep understanding enables them to create tailored experiences, guarantee ongoing customer satisfaction, and adjust strategies proactively to keep up with the constantly changing market demands.

In an exclusive interaction with Ciol, Sunil Senan, SVP and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI at Infosys, highlighted how data analysis improves customer satisfaction by understanding and responding to behaviors and preferences. By leveraging insights, businesses tailor offerings, anticipate needs, and adapt strategies in real time, fostering stronger relationships and loyalty.

How do you perceive the current landscape of utilizing data and analytics to enhance customer experiences?

The current data and analytics landscape brims with opportunities to revolutionize customer experiences. From targeted promotions to proactive customer service, data insights are driving a shift toward customer-centricity across all touchpoints. However, despite recognizing its potential, many companies continue to struggle to leverage it fully. One key reason for companies battling to scale data and AI implementations is the lack of holistic data strategies that systematically enhance customer journeys. Pressing challenges also persist around building customer trust, balancing short-term ROI versus long-term loyalty, and effectively leveraging emerging technologies like Gen AI. However, with the right strategy, integrated data platforms, and a holistic approach including robust governance practices, companies can activate the power of data and AI and deliver tangible results to enhance customer experiences.

What are the key challenges organizations face when leveraging data to improve customer experiences?

Enterprises are rapidly adopting data and AI to increase efficiency, accelerate development, enhance customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge. However, critical challenges remain to realize the full value of ever-evolving data and AI. These include unclear AI strategies, disorganized data landscapes, lacking governance, lack of architectural maturity in data integration, creating a unified experience across multiple channels, safeguarding IP, and institutionalizing trust, ethics, security, privacy, and compliance standards.

For example, inaccurate, or siloed customer data with little governance prevents a broader understanding of customers, leading to unfavorable impacts. Moreover, balancing personalization and ethics while ensuring privacy and security is crucial. However, a focus on unified data, governance, responsible AI practices, change management, and aligning analytics to business value can help organizations to unlock the true potential of data for creating exceptional customer experiences.

With emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, how do you envision their role in personalizing customer experiences?

Emerging technologies like AI/ML have immense potential in personalizing customer experiences by unlocking richer and more real-time insights. This ultimately leads to more relevant and proactive interactions which transforms the customer experience landscape. These technologies allow businesses to consume data from multiple sources to understand each customer holistically and interact with them in real time in a highly personalized manner with remarkable precision. AI can provide powerful predictive insights, anticipating customer behavior and proactively addressing their concerns before they even arise.

AI tools like GenAI models can dynamically generate content that speaks to each customer's unique needs, interests, and preferences. The key benefit is that generative AI enables this level of personalization at scale across the entire customer journey including customer service, product recommendations, next-best action, marketing messages, etc. This one-to-one approach powered by AI and humans results in stronger engagement, satisfaction, and relationships as customers feel understood and catered to.

AI/ML offers a variety of customer-specific solutions beyond just personalization. It makes a significant impact through real-time fraud detection, dynamic pricing, sentiment analysis, demand forecasting, analyzing customer feedback for future product iterations, etc. As these technologies continue to evolve, they will enable new innovative solutions to emerge, transforming the way businesses interact with and serve their customers.

How can data analysis contribute to elevating customer satisfaction by comprehending and responding to customer behaviors and preferences?

Data-driven transformation powered by generative AI, advanced analytics, and a cloud backbone is revolutionizing businesses in unprecedented ways. Beyond automation, an AI-first approach enables organizations to reimagine experiences by connecting business systems with customer engagement apps to provide intelligent, connected, and effective customer journeys.

By leveraging analytics and AI technologies to mine customer data, organizations can elevate the customer experience and drive higher satisfaction. For example, predictive analytics can identify subtle patterns in the customer journey – spotlighting pain points, churn risks, or opportunities to proactively assist customers. These insights empower enterprises to take targeted actions to smoothen friction points and proactively address issues.

Rather than limiting data and AI to isolated use cases, companies should embrace them as broad strategic capabilities that transform customer value chains. Consider a financial firm aiming to reduce customer attrition – while AI can help address needs, enable customer-centricity, and optimize pricing, the full potential is realized when integrated into an overarching capability like Net Promoter Score (NPS), that scales across the spectrum – attrition to loyalty. NPS provides a competitive edge to scale AI investments by minimizing attrition but also catalyzing activities across marketing, research, product development, sales, and loyalty.

What ethical considerations should companies keep in mind when using customer data for enhancing experiences?

In today's data-driven world, earning customer trust is crucial for using data ethically to enhance experiences. Companies must be transparent about data collection and use, offer clear consent options, and prioritize robust security measures. Companies must ensure AI systems live up to their and societal ethical standards with which they have built their brand and reputation in the market. To build trustworthy AI/ Gen AI systems, enterprises must leverage Responsible AI (RAI) principles. Responsible data practices also require securing data diligently, minimizing collection, explaining data-driven decisions clearly, and ensuring trust, ethics, privacy, safety, and compliance. Building trust further involves creating an open-door policy and taking a human-centric approach that respects individual privacy and avoids biases. By prioritizing these ethical considerations, enterprises can unlock the true potential of data for personalized experiences while ensuring responsible and sustainable growth.

Why is it essential to adjust strategies based on data-driven insights to meet evolving market demands and navigate challenges in the dynamic data landscape?

The ability to adjust strategies based on data-driven insights is critical for companies to stay agile and meet evolving market conditions.

Relying solely on assumptions or intuition is no longer enough with the shifting market demands, emerging technologies, changing customer preferences, and ever-increasing data volumes/variety. Enterprises must adopt data and AI-driven decision-making strategies to stay flexible and agile.

Data analytics enables real-time understanding of changing customer and market needs to uncover opportunities, so enterprises can quickly pivot strategies and stay competitive. Data-driven approaches also reveal new insights from dynamic datasets that traditional methods cannot.

To drive actionable insights and accelerate success, enterprises should focus on getting enterprise data ready for AI. Bringing any type of data that’s being used for AI under ‘management and governance’ through responsible data and AI principles is as important as getting the value out of that data.

Can you share examples where predictive analytics has significantly improved customer experiences?

Our client, a global automobile manufacturer with multiple brands and product lines was looking to strategize marketing and customer cultivation, which was previously centered around targeting customer segments based on gut feel and heuristics with minimal application of data and intelligence. By leveraging Infosys digital brain solution, we designed a self-learning autonomous system that serves as a marketer’s copilot that will leave a holistic impact on the customer across touch points. This solution orchestrates systemic identification of optimal marketing tactics that are swift and precise in targeting and engaging a customer in ways (right tactic, right touchpoint) that would evoke the desired action. More importantly, it helps businesses optimize their marketing spend.

While the copilot is expected to improve the marketer’s productivity by up to 30%, it has also allowed the marketer to simulate the impact of numerous tactics and choose the optimal tactic from a customer experience standpoint. The systemic identification of the optimal tactic will not only decrease the marketing spending by 45% but can also improve customer engagement by 35% across digital touchpoints, both internal and partners.

Can you share any innovative projects or solutions at Infosys where data and analytics have played a pivotal role in elevating customer experiences?

We built an AI/Gen AI-powered sentient contact center to improve customer experience for a leading bank. Though the client had extensive customer interaction data, regulatory and operational constraints challenged gaining insights. Our solution digitized, refined, and structured their data to enable advanced analytics like conversational AI, predictive modeling, and sentiment tracking. This provided a 360-degree customer view to proactively identify pain points and strengthen satisfaction and loyalty. Our solution empowered our clients to optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and transform customer experiences by unlocking the power of data.