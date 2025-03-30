Texas Instruments: Transforming HVAC with IoT-Enabled Smart Systems

As energy efficiency takes center stage, Texas Instruments (TI) is pivoting innovation in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) industry. From advanced power management and sensing technologies to IoT-enabled smart systems, TI is empowering manufacturers build more efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions. In this conversation with CIOL, Mohit Agarwal, Regional Sales Manager, Mass Market, Texas Instruments India, shares insights on TI’s role in revolutionizing HVAC efficiency, supporting ESG goals, and leveraging India’s evolving semiconductor ecosystem. Excerpts.

Advertisment

Today energy efficiency is one of the hottest topics. How is TI evolving with this trend and playing out in the HVAC market and contributing to the development of smart HVAC solutions, in areas like power management and sensing technologies, and can you also talk about the role of IoT?

Energy efficiency is a critical priority in HVAC industry, and TI is at the forefront of this transformation. We are driving innovation in power management, sensing, and motor control technologies to enable smarter, more energy-efficient HVAC solutions. One such example is the launch of our 250W motor inverter reference design, TIDA-010273, based on our latest 650V integrated GaN intelligent power module (IPM), DRV7308. This helps improve system performance, reduce power consumption, and enhance overall reliability of HVAC/refrigeration systems.

On the role of IoT, we have many different solutions on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Matter, Thread & Zigbee that can help connect over the cloud to make the systems smarter and more efficient.

Advertisment

Sustainability is the talk of the town, and today many orgs are told to measure their ESG outcomes as part of their non-financial reporting. How is TI supporting the ESG goals in the HVAC industry and helping them transition to greener, more efficient HVAC systems, especially in commercial and industrial applications?

At TI we are fortunate to work on technologies that are helping our customers in the HVAC and other industries create a better world and reduce their impact on the environment. For example, our advanced power management, sensing, and motor control technologies help HVAC manufacturers design solutions that reduce energy consumption, improve system efficiency, and provide more capability in a smaller footprint.

As part of our long-standing commitment to responsible, sustainable manufacturing, TI has set multi-year goals to reduce our environmental impact. For example, by 2025, we aim to cut absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 25% (compared to a 2015 baseline). We invest in hundreds of projects annually to conserve energy, materials, and water while enhancing operational efficiency. This includes leveraging advanced manufacturing processes, securing long-term renewable energy contracts for solar and wind power in Texas, and installing a solar roof at our Bengaluru site.

Advertisment

By aligning our sustainability efforts with industry needs, we help HVAC manufacturers transition to eco-friendly, high-performance systems that support global energy efficiency and climate goals.

Can you give a peek into sensor technologies and how it is shaping HVAC efficiency. Can you elaborate on the advancements TI is making in these areas and how they are helping OEMs optimize HVAC system performance?

There are several different advanced sensing technologies TI offers to improve efficiency in HVAC systems. For example, our humidity and temperature sensors enable accurate monitoring, taking corrective action if indoor environment or electrical component humidity and temperature levels are outside an acceptable range. With advanced integration of sensing elements with low drift and high accuracy, designers can achieve more reliable operation.

Advertisment

Aditionally, our ultra-precise voltage and current sensors achieve industry-leading accuracy for a range of common mode voltages and temperatures without sacrificing system size, complexity, or cost in HVAC designs. These features enable improved system efficiency up to 98%, precise closed loop & in-line motor control and increased protection.

An innovative example is TI mmWave technology being used for occupancy detection and people counting in spaces for dynamic cooling and system energy savings. Our mmWave sensors enable object detection and tracking with precise position, velocity and angle information in a 3D environment. These high levels of accuracy reduce false triggers to ensure optimal energy efficiency.

What are some of the innovations TI is bringing to Indian geo focusing on HVAC applications given the country’s climate diversity?

Advertisment

India's diverse climate conditions require a range of solutions in HVAC systems. TI is bringing innovations to HVAC applications, focusing on energy efficiency, reliability, and intelligent sensing. Our key advances include:

High-efficiency motor control solutions to enhance system performance and reduce energy consumption.

Outdoor unit compressor drive with vibration compensation – leveraging PFC + dual motor drive for improved air conditioning efficiency.

Refrigerator compressor innovation – using TI’s DRV7308 GaN IPM, which enables greater system efficiency than with conventional IGBT-based solutions.

Intelligent fault detection –– using TI’s new C2000™ TMS320F28P550SJ MCUs with integrated edge AI to enable early identification of motor faults for predictive maintenance and increase fault detection accuracy to greater than 98%.

Advanced sensing systems for optimized diagnostics and real-time performance monitoring.

TI mmWave radar technology – enabling people detection in air conditioning systems for adaptive cooling and energy savings.

Humidity sensing with TI’s HDC3020 – which HVAC designers use to improve air conditioning performance by dynamically adjusting to humidity levels.

Temperature sensing with TMP61 PTC linear thermistor – offering enhanced accuracy and reliability compared to traditional NTC sensors.

Smart home integration – supporting Matter-enabled connectivity with BLE, Thread, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee for seamless automation.

From your vantage point, how do you see India’s semiconductor ecosystem panning out and in the backdrop of sweeping changes in the global semicon industry, how do you plan to leverage the Indian market and how big is the HVAC opportunity and other sectors TI is focusing here?

Advertisment

As the global trend of electrification grows across industrial, automotive and other markets, India’s semiconductor ecosystem is evolving rapidly, driven by government initiatives, increasing local demand, and a growing talent pool. As a global analog and embedded semiconductor supplier with 40 years and growing presence in India, TI is uniquely positioned to support these trends.

We also have a long history of regionally diverse internal manufacturing and are making strategic investments to support our customers’ growth for decades to come. Our new investments support TI’s plan to grow internal manufacturing to more than 95% by 2030 for greater control of our own supply. By owning our manufacturing operations and processes, we can deliver the geopolitically dependable capacity our customers need. Our global manufacturing footprint, combined with local engineering expertise, allows us to support the needs of our customers in India.

HVAC presents a significant growth opportunity in India, given the rising demand for energy-efficient and intelligent climate-control solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. HVAC is among a full range of sectors across end markets where TI semiconductor innovations play a crucial role in driving efficiency and sustainability. In India, TI is working with customers in areas such as HVAC, automotive, aerospace, medical, industrial automation, renewable energy, and smart infrastructure, to name a few. By fostering collaboration, developing talent and investing in research and development for innovative semiconductor solutions, TI is well-positioned to support India’s expanding electronics ecosystem and drive long-term innovation across these industries.