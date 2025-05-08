Sennheiser Amplifies India Push, Puts Business Communications Front and Center

Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President, Business Communication at Sennheiser is an accomplished audio industry executive with more than 25 years’ experience in the sector. He joined Sennheiser from Bang & Olufsen in 2019 to lead its Business Communication division.

Ron started his career in audio at Bose Corporation in the Netherlands in 1994. Following a range of account management and sales roles within Bose’s Professional Systems Division, he was promoted to Director, Professional Systems Division for the Netherlands in 1997. In 2009, he took on a regional role as Divisional Manager, Professional Systems Division, Middle East & Africa. From 2010 to 2014, he assumed P&L responsibility for the wider EMEA region as Business Director, Professional Systems Division EMEA.

Ron is responsible for driving Sennheiser’s strategy and success in business communications, particularly in the field of ceiling array microphones and in the further growing of Sennheiser’s education market.

On his recent India trip, Ron speaks to CiOL on how Sennheiser is playing out in the business communication space, the leading technologies that define its product offerings, and the role of AI in acoustics. Excerpts:

What brings you to India?

Sennheiser has been growing significantly in India, and the market is incredibly dynamic. What stood out during my visit is how deeply India is connected to the global ecosystem, especially through GCCs. These centres influence global standards and innovation. With our local team performing exceptionally well, it felt like the right time to visit, understand the market firsthand, and explore future opportunities.

Sennheiser began as a headphone company. How did it evolve to what it is today?

Yes, while we’re known for headphones, we’ve diversified into four business units. I represent Business Communication, which focuses on improving collaboration and learning environments. Then there’s Professional Audio for live events and broadcasting, Neumann for high-end studio microphones, and the newest unit, Mobility, where we've partnered with car brands like Cupra and Morgan. In Business Communication, our goal is to simplify tech in meeting spaces, making it seamless and intuitive.

With AI rapidly redefining how teams connect and collaborate, how is it reshaping business communications and where does Sennheiser fit into this evolving landscape?

AI is a force to be reckoned with, and it's here to stay. We're seeing many companies trying to figure out how to integrate it into their offerings, and Sennheiser is one of them. We've already found some really interesting and useful use cases.

For example, we have ceiling microphones used for what we call “voice lift.” Imagine a university lecture hall where, instead of the professor holding a microphone, a ceiling-mounted mic captures their voice. AI helps enhance speech intelligibility by separating noise from the human voice.

Another example is our product, the ‘TeamConnect Bar’ solutions. It’s an all-in-one device with video, audio, and microphones placed under a screen. It uses AI to identify and display participants’ faces in individual tiles, ensuring clear visibility even for those seated far from the microphone.

These are just a few ways Sennheiser is leveraging AI to improve the user experience in business communications, and we are constantly evolving and staying relevant.

Just to add to that, although we no longer operate in the consumer space, Sennheiser's consumer division was acquired by Sonova. We still see consumer-driven innovations influencing professional settings. Immersive audio, for instance, is now being used in meeting rooms and studios. Our proprietary Ambeo technology is a great example, offering spatial sound experiences in professional environments.

The key takeaway here is: AI is transformative, and we’re already applying it in impactful ways.

What role does software play in your audio solutions?

Control Cockpit is a workflow management software tool designed for business communications. It builds confidence by ensuring that every system, whether on a university campus or within a large corporation, is functioning smoothly and reliably.

In the realm of professional audio, Sennheiser has invested in the U.S.-based software company ShowCode, which specializes in developing tools for the live event industry. Their flagship product, Sound Base, is a platform designed to organize, plan, and communicate audio projects in one shared space. Sound Base supports multiple wireless links, facilitates easy collaboration, offers offline access, and provides real-time reports.

Do you collaborate with platforms like Zoom or Microsoft Teams?

Absolutely. We work closely with Microsoft and Zoom to ensure our products integrate seamlessly. We also collaborate with ecosystem partners like QSC, Crestron, and Extron, which help us build complete solutions where every component enhances the overall user experience.

Talking about India, it is a price-sensitive market. How do you address affordability?

Sennheiser is a premium brand focused on delivering top-notch quality. For critical settings, like lectures or virtual meetings, poor audio can compromise the entire experience. While affordability is key, we find that institutions often prioritize reliability and quality when it directly impacts performance and communication.

What are your plans for Business Communications in India? What’s your strategy for India?

We target two main verticals: higher education and corporates. In universities, our users include AV/IT managers, educators, and students. In corporate settings, we support IT teams managing dozens of meeting rooms. Our Control Cockpit software enables remote monitoring, like, checking microphone battery status, device presence, and system performance, without physically visiting each room.

Globally, our mission is to make collaboration and learning easier by eliminating technical barriers. We remain focused on building the future of audio. In India, we’re here to listen, learn, and explore. Given the talent, demographics, and market momentum here, we see strong potential.