Get Set Learn Partners with Harvard to Enhance K-12 Education in India

Get Set Learn (GSL), an innovative learning startup focused on future skills, has teamed up with Harvard Business Publishing Education (HBP Education) in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming K-12 education in India. This collaboration brings world-class leadership, life skills, and workforce-readiness resources to young learners, preparing them for success in both academic and professional spheres.

Advertisment

A Future-Ready Education Vision

The joint effort between GSL and HBP Education focuses on equipping learners with essential skills like problem-solving, creativity, and leadership that will be critical in tomorrow's workforce.

Key Highlights:

Advertisment

• Integration of HBP Education's world-class research and learning materials.

• GSL's deep understanding of K-12 pedagogy, creating a hybrid, tailored solution for Indian students.

• Focus on skills such as leadership, creativity, and teamwork to help students thrive in future careers.

Getting Students Ready for Challenges in the Real World

The partnership provides K -12 students with access to simulations and resources that mimic real-world scenarios, offering a hands-on approach to building critical competencies. This hybrid model blends engaging online learning with real-time facilitator support to enhance the educational experience.

Advertisment

The offer:

• High-quality courses aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).

• Real-time simulations for leadership and teamwork.

• A blend of online content and in-person facilitator support for an immersive learning experience.

Strengthening the Upcoming Leadership Generation

Advertisment

Both organizations are committed to fostering leadership among the next generation of students. With the rapidly evolving job market, the need for leadership, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving skills has never been more significant.

Key Features of the Collaboration:

• Access to case studies and leadership frameworks from Harvard Business Publishing.

• Customized content for students to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world situations.

• A focus on nurturing the leaders of tomorrow through innovative learning tools.

Advertisment

Bridging the Gap Between Education and Industry Demands

As industries evolve with technological advancements, roles in communication, management, and data sciences are rapidly growing. This partnership ensures students are equipped with the right mix of technical and human skills to succeed in emerging sectors like fintech, machine learning, and digital literacy.

Key Skills for the Future:

Advertisment

• Digital literacy and big data management.

• Machine learning, fintech, and other industry-relevant skills.

• Emotional intelligence and leadership competencies for evolving workplaces.

Preparing for the Future Workforce

This collaboration represents a major milestone in reshaping K-12 education in India. With global economies continuously changing, the demand for future-ready skills is at an all-time high. By providing students with the tools to navigate the future workforce, GSL and HBP Education are leading the charge in educational innovation.

Advertisment

Future-Focused Learning:

• Real-world case studies and simulations to give students practical experience.

• Comprehensive courses designed to evolve with emerging trends in the workforce.

• A hybrid learning approach that prepares students for both academic and professional success.

With this partnership, Get Set Learn and Harvard Business Publishing Education are paving the way for a future where students are not just equipped to excel academically but also ready to meet the demands of an ever-changing global economy.

Impact on India’s Education Landscape:

• Focus on skill development alongside academic achievements.

• Access to high-quality, globally recognized educational materials.

• Ensuring that the next generation is prepared for both current and future job markets.

By combining innovative learning methods and future-ready content, this partnership marks a new era in K-12 education in India, empowering students to become leaders in a knowledge-driven world.