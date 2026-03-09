Andhra Pradesh govt. teams up with Calibo to build AI talent and test governance solutions

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with technology company Calibo to expand artificial intelligence education and support experimentation with AI-based public-sector applications, the company said on Monday.

The partnership will include the rollout of the Calibo AI Academy across more than 50 higher education institutions in the state in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). It will also involve the deployment of a Calibo AI Innovation Sandbox with the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) to enable the development and testing of AI use cases for governance and public service delivery.

According to Calibo, the sandbox will provide a controlled environment where government agencies can design, develop and test AI solutions outside live production systems before deploying them at scale.

The AI academy initiative is aimed at introducing AI-integrated academic programmes across participating institutions. Under the arrangement, Calibo will support curriculum design, faculty development and the creation of institutional innovation hubs aligned with industry and government requirements.

Raj Vattikuti, founder and executive chairman of Calibo, said the initiative seeks to help institutions and enterprises experiment with smaller AI use cases that can later scale into larger applications.

“AI adoption at scale depends on AI-ready talent and trusted experimentation environments to innovate quickly and responsibly,” Vattikuti said in a statement.

Under the partnership with RTGS, the company will deploy and manage the AI Innovation Sandbox to support the full lifecycle of government AI projects, including problem definition, model development, pilot validation and impact evaluation.

The Andhra Pradesh government said the initiative is intended to strengthen the state’s AI talent pipeline and support the development of technology solutions for governance.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the state plans to expand AI education and test AI solutions for citizen services through the collaboration.

“We want Andhra Pradesh to be a place where AI talent is built at scale and responsible innovation moves from ideas to impact,” Naidu said.

The initiative also aligns with the Government of India’s broader IndiaAI Mission, which aims to promote AI adoption and build digital capabilities across sectors.

Calibo, headquartered in Bengaluru, works with enterprises and public-sector organisations on data and AI projects, including analytics, machine learning and generative AI applications.