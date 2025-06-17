Twilio: 98% of Indian Consumers Value AI, But Human Touch Still Matters

Twilio, the customer engagement platform known for enabling real-time, personalised experiences, has released its sixth annual State of Customer Engagement Report. Based on responses from over 7,600 consumers and 600+ business leaders across 18 countries, including India, the report uncovers a growing tension: while AI-powered personalisation is proving effective, Indian customers still demand human-like consistency and transparency in brand interactions.

AI-Driven Personalisation Is Boosting Sales, But Gaps Remain

India is seeing a surge in the use of AI to create personalised engagement. Businesses are leveraging AI to analyse behavioural data, deliver relevant recommendations, and unify communication across multiple channels.

79% of Indian consumers spend more with brands that personalise engagement

98% are more likely to buy when personalisation happens in real time

90% consider personalisation important, especially for shopping ease and trust

However, the perception gap is evident. While 80% say brands do a good job with personalisation, only 30% feel it's delivered consistently. This inconsistency can erode trust and impact revenue—88% of Indian consumers will abandon a purchase if engagement feels impersonal.

AI Can’t Replace Human Intuition and Control

Although Indian consumers increasingly accept AI, they are clear about its limitations.

91% expect AI-powered brand interactions to feel human-like

55% want the option to speak to a human if AI can’t resolve their issue

72% want to be informed when they’re interacting with AI

87% want to choose how brands communicate with them

These findings point to a broader theme: AI should augment, not replace, human-led engagement. Transparency and control are no longer optional—they’re central to brand trust and customer satisfaction.

The Future Is Individualisation, Not Just Automation

“Indian consumers are increasingly aware that while AI-powered personalisation influences buying behaviour, it is not a substitute for relevance, trust and human connection,” said Nicholas Kontopoulos, VP of Marketing, Asia Pacific & Japan at Twilio.

“Indian brands are already leading the way, demonstrating a deep understanding of the importance of AI and excelling at delivering personalised experiences. As they continue to scale their use of AI, the next step is to move beyond basic personalisation to true individualisation—where every interaction feels timely, contextual, and humanised. This means putting transparency at the centre, respecting customer preferences, and using data to serve, not just sell.”

Earning Loyalty in an AI-Era Hinges on Trust and Relevance

The report concludes that as customer loyalty becomes harder to earn and easier to lose, brands need to elevate their engagement strategies. It’s no longer enough to personalise at scale; brands must individualise with purpose—blending intelligent automation with human authenticity to stand out in a crowded, AI-enabled marketplace.