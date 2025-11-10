Perplexity AI Brings Comet Browser to Android, Targets Chrome’s Dominance

Perplexity AI is taking its next leap in the AI-driven browser space by bringing its agentic Comet browser to Android. The San Francisco-based startup has started sending early access invites to selected users, after debuting Comet for Windows and Mac earlier this year.

According to Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas, priority access is being given to paying customers and active users of its AI-powered search assistant. “Comet Android early invites are going out. If you want to maximise your chances for early access and shape how the future of mobile browsing looks, it all comes down to your Perplexity Android usage and Pro/Max user status! More invites will go out soon,” Srinivas said in a post on X.

AI-Powered Challenge to Chrome

Perplexity’s Android push positions it directly against Google Chrome, which continues to dominate with a 60.45% mobile browser market share, followed by Safari (31.22%), Samsung Internet (4.98%), Opera (1.13%), and Firefox (0.38%), according to SimilarWeb data.

With Comet, Perplexity aims to blend browsing with agentic AI capabilities — performing actions such as summarising content, booking meetings, sending emails, and automating workflows. This makes Comet not a conventional browser and more of a personal AI assistant that is part of the web experience.

The shift is also indicative of a larger trend in which AI-native interfaces are increasingly taking on a challenge against long-established web habits of search engines and slow browsers.

Balancing Innovation and Security

However, the rise of agentic AI browsers is not without risks. Researchers from rival browser Brave recently demonstrated that such AI systems could be vulnerable to prompt injection attacks, where malicious instructions hidden in webpage code might manipulate the AI into executing unintended actions—such as accessing sensitive user data or sending unauthorised messages.

Perplexity’s own security team acknowledged the concern, stating that this “won’t be solved through conventional adversarial testing (red teams). It demands rethinking security from the ground up.”

Early Access and User Expectations

The release of Android on Comet is the attempt of Perplexity to expand its AI platform to devices, both desktop and mobile. The company appears to be focusing on refining the product with feedback first, followed by a wider release after inviting the most active users first.

The ability of Comet to establish a niche in an Android-dominated Android ecosystem will be determined by its ability to strike a balance between the AI-driven utility and trust and transparency, which will probably be the critical criteria of further mobile browsing.