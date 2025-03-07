OpenAI Launches ‘NextGenAI’ to Accelerate AI Research in Universities

OpenAI has recently launched NextGenAI, an initiative aimed at speeding up AI-based research in universities across the world. The program comes with a fund of USD 50 million that will be used to issue research grants alongside providing compute credits and API access for aiding students, teachers, and researchers that want to look into the possibilities of AI.

Advertisment

The initiative was started together with 15 top academic institutions such as Harvard, Oxford, MIT, and Duke with the goal of providing scholars with more AI capabilities so that they can accomplish more scientific discoveries and improve the education of AI. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, announced the program through a post in X, sharing his thoughts on how this will assist in determining the future of AI research.

“With respect to the budget, it will be allocated during the next few months, and researchers willing to work on AI projects will be eligible to claim the funds.”

Advertisment

As stated on OpenAI's blog, it looks like NextGenAI wants to 'fuel the next generation of discoveries' through fostering academia and expanding AI’s domain in regards to research. This action comes after the launch of ChatGPT Edu in 2024, which exemplifies how OpenAI is dedicated to AI in education.

In the face of uncertain funding for AI research within the US, OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap pointed out how NextGenAI aims to ‘accelerate research progress’ and give more power to universities to use AI and its capabilities.

Although the initiative has a specific focus at select institutions, OpenAI indicates a broader approach by calling for more collaboration and investment in pedagogic AI research in the coming years.

Also Read: