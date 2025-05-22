Meet Kopernica: Emotional AI Platform That Enhances GenAI Models

Neurologyca, a pioneer in human-centric artificial intelligence, announces the launch of Kopernica, a first-of-its-kind AI platform that uses multi-modal inputs—a combination of real-time cognitive, vocal, and behavioral intelligence—to enable AI applications to “understand” human emotions. Leveraging advanced technologies, the platform can detect and measure facial expressions, behaviors, mental states, markers of stress and anxiety, and even the risk of acute medical emergencies such as strokes.

Kopernica is the most advanced AI platform to capture this level of emotional intelligence from humans and could revolutionize LLMs such as ChatGPT by making them “emotionally aware” and capable of adapting to human behaviors and feelings.

This breakthrough positions Kopernica as a pioneering advancement in the GenAI space, enabling emotionally aware interactions beyond traditional generative models.

The technology has already been successfully tested and deployed in several partner projects and will now be released as a purpose-built platform for developer integrations, mobile ecosystems, agentic platforms, and chip-level intelligence. A standalone public-facing app will also be made available following the launch.

"Today’s AI systems understand what we say, but they can’t understand how we feel," said Juan Graña, Co-founder and CEO of Neurologyca. "With Kopernica, we’ve created the human context layer that empowers these systems to not only capture nuanced human emotions, but to respond with empathy, adapt their behavior, and genuinely enhance the human-machine relationship.”

How Kopernica Works: Multi-Modal Intelligence in Action

Kopernica differentiates itself from existing emotion-based AI solutions by harnessing multi-modal inputs such as vocal tone and micro-facial expressions. It can even build and assign personality traits that accurately detect attitudes and tendencies. This allows the platform to infer complex states such as cognitive load, motivation, attention, fatigue, and stress. By enriching existing AI systems with this “human context” layer, Kopernica goes beyond the pattern-matching confines of traditional LLMs to deliver real-time empathic insights, adapt to human needs, and support the next generation of human-machine collaboration.

The Kopernica platform also embraces Neurologyca’s “privacy by design” approach, which uses local, on-device processing and anonymized insights, ensuring no identifiable user data is stored or shared without explicit consent.

From Privacy to Personality: What Sets Kopernica Apart

Kopernica’s Innovations Include:

Computer Vision: Unique 3D pattern recognition that monitors over 790 reference points on the human body—7x more than current market solutions.

Natural Language: A model that listens beyond words, capturing tonal and rhythmic patterns that reveal deeper emotional context.

Personality Modeling: Continuously evolves with the user by learning emotional patterns, mood trends, and interaction preferences, enabling more personalized and empathetic engagement.

Privacy by Design: On-device, real-time processing with anonymized insights ensures privacy and consent-based data usage.

Multi-Modal Signal Fusion: A first in combining visual, auditory, and psychological signals to infer complex states such as motivation, cognitive load, stress, and attention.

Real-World Impact and Global Expansion

Potential use cases include wellness apps that track emotional and mental health signals, crowd sentiment analysis in high-traffic venues like stadiums, and early indicators for medical risks such as stroke.

The launch of the Kopernica platform coincides with the opening of Neurologyca’s first U.S. office in San Francisco to meet growing demand from U.S.-based tech firms. The platform is already in use by select partners, with broader market availability planned for the second half of 2025.

“Our expansion into the U.S. is an important milestone for Neurologyca,” said Marc Fernandez, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer. “We’ve already seen strong interest from AI leaders, wellness innovators, and infrastructure partners who recognize the potential of emotionally intelligent systems. Our presence in San Francisco will enable closer collaboration with strategic partners and developers to build the next generation of human-centered AI.”