Infosys and Microsoft Enhance Partnership to Advance Cloud and AI Use

Infosys has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft. This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure among customers worldwide, enabling them to maximize their technology investments and achieve transformative results.

Advertisment

Early Adoption of GitHub Copilot

The collaboration between Infosys and Microsoft has been in motion since Infosys became an early adopter of GitHub Copilot, leading to significant improvements in code modernization and completion. Currently, Infosys is recognized as a top "customer zero" of GitHub Copilot, with over 18,000 developers leveraging the tool to generate more than 7 million lines of code. Additionally, the recent establishment of an industry-first GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) positions Infosys to deliver innovative enterprise AI solutions globally.

Supporting Enterprise Customers

Advertisment

As a strategic supplier, Infosys will support Microsoft’s enterprise customers in leveraging Cloud and AI workloads. The integration of Microsoft’s generative AI suite with Infosys’ Solution IP portfolio will provide unique capabilities that promote cost efficiency, scalability, and agility for clients.

Enhancing Customer Experiences

The collaboration will enhance customer experiences and drive the global adoption of enterprise AI through various Infosys offerings, including Infosys Topaz, Infosys Cobalt, and the AI-driven marketing suite, Infosys Aster. The scope of this expanded partnership includes several key sectors:

Advertisment

Financial Services: By combining Infosys' expertise in Finacle with Microsoft’s advanced capabilities, financial institutions can improve engagement, innovation, operations, and transformation.

Healthcare: The Infosys Helix platform, built on Microsoft Azure, leverages AI and machine learning to optimize patient outcomes, enhance access to care, and streamline processes, ultimately reducing costs.

Supply Chain: The collaboration will optimize processes and boost agility through the integration of TradeEdge and Azure OpenAI services.

Telecommunications: Microsoft’s generative AI and Infosys Live Operations platforms will enhance connectivity and improve customer experiences.

Energy Management: Infosys' solutions, combined with Microsoft's sustainability initiatives, will accelerate customers' journeys toward achieving NetZero goals.

Customer Service: Infosys Cortex, an AI-driven customer engagement platform, will integrate Microsoft GenAI and Copilot to provide tailored assistance for customer service teams.

Availability of Solutions

Many of these innovative solutions will be accessible on the Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to utilize their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), creating a compelling value proposition.

Advertisment

Commitment to Responsible AI

As the partnership deepens, both Infosys and Microsoft are committed to promoting best practices for Responsible AI. Infosys plays a crucial role in The Microsoft Responsible AI Partner Initiative, contributing to the establishment of ethical AI guidelines through its Responsible AI (RAI) Office. The collaboration also emphasizes workforce skilling, ensuring employees have the expertise to support these initiatives.

Industry Leaders' Perspectives

Advertisment

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader - Communications, Media, and Technology at Infosys, stated, “This collaboration addresses a variety of business challenges by delivering enhanced value to clients through a customer-centric approach. We are focused on providing scalability, agility, and cost efficiency across critical sectors such as Finance, Healthcare, Supply Chain, and Telecommunications. As we embark on this transformative journey with Microsoft, we are positioned to redefine industry standards and empower organizations to thrive in the age of generative AI.”

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, remarked, “Our expanded collaboration with Infosys is set to transform industries, enhance business operations, improve employee experiences, and deliver new value to customers. Together, we will leverage the power of generative AI to provide innovative solutions, promote AI adoption, and enable unprecedented innovation for our customers.”

Also Read:

Advertisment

Ratan Tata: End of an Era, India Loses Its True Ratan