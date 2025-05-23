Glance Launches AI-Native Shopping Platform That Curates Fashion Looks from a Selfie

In a major leap for AI-driven commerce, Glance, a consumer technology company backed by Google, has launched Glance AI, an AI-native commerce platform designed to revolutionize how people shop. Rather than relying on traditional search, Glance AI introduces an inspiration-led discovery experience, enabling users to visualize personalized looks and shop directly from them and is powered by advanced proprietary AI models.

This, the company says, marks the dawn of the ‘AI consumer : someone who no longer browses passively, but expects technology to proactively understand, imagine, and inspire them.

Glance AI is now live as a standalone app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, with deeper integrations planned across Android handsets and telecom providers. Initially focused on fashion, Glance plans to expand into beauty, accessories, and travel in the coming months.

How It Works: AI-Generated Looks, Instantly Shoppable

Unlike conventional e-commerce stores, Glance AI allows users to upload a selfie or image and be immersed in a hyper-personalized visual world. Powered by advanced diffusion models and a real-time commerce engine, the app transforms these images into AI-curated, stylized looks mapped to shoppable products from over 400 global brands.

Users can visualize themselves in different outfits, save or share these styles, and complete purchases seamlessly and all the while retaining control over their data.

Built on Deep Tech: Three Core AI Layers

Glance AI’s platform architecture includes three powerful AI models:

Commerce Intelligence Model : Learns from decades of global commerce data and user behavior.

Gen AI Experience Model : Generates ultra-realistic looks by factoring in attributes like gender, body type, skin tone, fit, and seasonal trends.

Transaction Journey Model: Anticipates shopping intent and matches visualized looks with optimal products from millions of global catalogues.

Early Results Show Viral Potential

Trials in the U.S. market have yielded impressive traction. In just weeks, over 1.5 million users engaged with the platform, with 50% returning weekly. Users have generated 40 million+ style requests, and 40% initiate shopping journeys after exploring their looks. The early success indicates Glance AI’s potential to redefine digital engagement in commerce.

Privacy by Design, Integrations at Scale

The company says that Glance AI is fully opt-in, ensuring user control and data privacy. The platform is designed with open architecture, allowing deep integration with hardware manufacturers, telecom operators, and brand storefronts - turning smartphones, TVs, and retail channels into immersive AI-powered shopping environments.

A Vision for the Future of AI Commerce

“The internet is being rewritten. From curated feeds to AI-generated realities,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi and Glance. “With Glance AI, we’re not just introducing a product; we’re introducing an entirely new way to experience commerce. This is a bold step towards the future where shopping starts with inspiration and not intention.”

Glance is a consumer technology company, creating an industry defining AI commerce platform to help consumers and businesses reimagine shopping using generative AI. Built on a proprietary AI architecture fusing predictive intelligence, neural visualization and real-time orchestration across devices from mobile, TV to apps, Glance AI is leading disruption in commerce. Glance is backed by Google, Jio Platforms, and Mithril Capital, and is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi.