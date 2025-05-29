Clodura.AI Unveils CallPilot to Streamline and Humanize Sales Calls

In a world where inboxes are cluttered and attention spans are short, Clodura.AI, a GenAI powered sales copilot platform, has announced the launch of CallPilot, a built-in voice calling feature designed to simplify and accelerate sales conversations. With this launch, Clodura.AI takes another major step toward offering a single, seamless interface where sales teams can research, connect, and close, without switching tabs or tools.

Breaking Down Sales Silos with Integrated Calling

Traditionally, sales professionals have had to juggle multiple platforms for calling, note-taking, and follow-ups. This led to slower response times, scattered context, and missed opportunities. CallPilot eliminates this fragmentation by enabling users to place and manage calls to prospects in the US and Canada, directly from the Clodura.AI dashboard.

CallPilot enhances every step of the calling process, users can set up a virtual US number for local dialing, reach out to leads more easily, and revisit conversations through recordings stored securely for up to 30 days. Available under Clodura.AI’s Prospect Pro plan, it offers 100 calling minutes per user each month, with the flexibility to top up. Especially valuable for global sales teams, local virtual numbers improve the chances of calls being answered, while easy access to past call context helps maintain continuity in conversations.

Accelerating Sales with a Human Touch

The feature reduces back-and-forth emails, adds a personal touch to outreach, and accelerates the sales cycle. It allows sales teams to handle objections on the spot and improves overall conversion rates by making outreach more human, timely, and effective.

“With CallPilot, we’re bringing the human element back into outbound sales. It’s more than just a dialer, it’s a way for reps to build trust faster, close deals smarter, and never lose context in the process,” said Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder & CEO, Clodura.AI.

Clodura.AI’s API seamlessly integrates with leading sales and marketing tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, FreshSales, Zoho, and more. It brings powerful sales intelligence features such as Buyer Intent, Hiring Intent and Sales Triggers into the existing workflow. With access to over 600 million verified contacts, 50 million companies, and 125 million direct dials, Clodura.AI combines advanced intelligence, workflow automation, and real-time buyer signals into one unified platform. Adopted by industry leaders like Adobe, Avalara, Toshiba, HDFC Life, Axis Bank, Aviva, ICICI Prudential, Wipro, HCL and others.

CallPilot reflects Clodura.AI’s larger commitment to reducing complexity in sales and helping teams focus on what matters most, building relationships and closing deals.