AuthBridge Launches India’s Largest AI-Powered ID Verification Suite

AuthBridge, India’s leading provider of background screening and due diligence solutions, has launched the country’s largest AI-powered platform suite for identity verification. The platform was unveiled at the GCC Summit & Awards 2025 in Hyderabad.

Built on two decades of domain expertise and trained on over 1.5 billion proprietary data records, the AuthBridge AI Platform redefines how trust is established at scale—delivering unmatched accuracy, speed, and security to businesses across the globe.

Next-Gen Identity Verification Powered by AI

The AuthBridge AI Platform introduces a next-generation approach to identity verification, leveraging machine learning, large language models (LLMs), natural language processing (NLP), and facial recognition. It delivers up to 95% accuracy, approximately 82% reduction in turnaround time (TAT), and 24x7 availability.

Trusted by over 3,000 clients—including Fortune 500 companies like Airtel Payments Bank, ICICI Bank, Swiggy, and Dream11—the platform processes more than 15 million verifications every month across 140+ countries.

Designed for speed, scale, and precision, the platform is powered by a robust ensemble of Agentic AIs that automate the entire verification journey—from data extraction and quality control to communication and report generation.

A Suite of Agentic AIs for Seamless Verification

The platform integrates a comprehensive suite of intelligent AI agents to streamline and secure every step of the verification process:

Profile Aggregator Agent : Collects and consolidates data for comprehensive profiles.

Quality Control (QC) Agent : Ensures data accuracy and reliability.

Allocation & Initiation Agent : Optimizes task assignment for maximum efficiency.

Follow-up & Communication Agent : Enhances interactions with clients and candidates.

Response Aggregator Agent : Synthesizes data into actionable insights.

Report Generator & Dispatch Agent: Produces clear, auditable reports.

This AI agent ecosystem reduces manual efforts by up to 90%, allowing businesses to focus on strategic growth while ensuring regulatory compliance and robust fraud prevention.

Fortifying Trust with AI-Enhanced KYC

AuthBridge’s platform transforms Know Your Customer (KYC) processes using AI tools that automate data extraction, elevate document analysis, and ensure precise identity verification. With advanced LLM algorithms combined with proprietary data records, the platform surpasses traditional manual verification methods, delivering superior data quality and enhanced security.

Responsible AI, Built on Trust

With global certifications, stringent security protocols, and over 20 years of experience handling sensitive Personally Identifiable Information (PII), AuthBridge ensures that every action is traceable, every decision accountable, and every data point protected.

Empowering Global Businesses

The AuthBridge AI Platform Suite is already revolutionizing verification workflows for companies of all sizes—from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Its ability to scale effortlessly across sectors such as banking, fintech, and e-commerce positions it as a pivotal force in the global trust economy.

“For over two decades, innovation has been our core strength—helping us bridge the trust gap in an increasingly digital world. This AI-powered platform is a natural evolution of that journey. By combining deep domain expertise with next-gen AI, we’re not just enhancing verifications—we’re reimagining how businesses build trust at scale," says Ajay Trehan, Founder & CEO, AuthBridge

With a presence in over 140 countries and 15 million verifications conducted monthly, AuthBridge continues to lead the global identity verification space—combining cutting-edge AI with responsible innovation.

