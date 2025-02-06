AI Agents: Not a Fork in the AI Road, But an Inflection-Point

Today, as we look around, we can feel that sense of uncanny evolution. Propelled by tiny, day-to-day, incremental jumps—today we have come quite far on the road of business-empowered with technology. We are surrounded by systems that have been steadily improving for years—systems designed to solve complex problems, increase efficiency, and help businesses thrive. But what if these systems could not only follow instructions but actively learn, adapt, and make decisions on their own?

This is the promise and potential of AI agents. While they are often seen as the next big leap, AI agents are not a radical departure from the past; rather, they are the natural extension of decades of innovation in software design. They are, in my reckoning, a key moment in the evolutionary path of AI. There may be nothing path-breaking about them as drawing from architectural principles like microservices and modular systems, AI agents are built on familiar, proven foundations. But they do push the path forward. The real breakthrough isn’t about reinventing the wheel—it’s about leveraging what we already know to its fullest potential, enabling new capabilities that were, once, beyond reach.

Let’s understand this from the gaze of some recent numbers as well. As per ‘Unlocking the Value of Generative AI’ by Capgemini in July 2024,

• 82% of companies plan AI agent adoption by 2026.

• Generative AI adoption rose from 6% in 2023 to 24% in 2024.

• 71% of organizations expect AI to drive automation

If I were to translate these numbers from my lens, I would underline the ‘accentuating’ quality that these AI pole-vaults have offered to the technology we were using so far. As a CTO navigating this dynamic landscape, I’ve observed that successful AI agent-implementations don’t reinvent the wheel—they apply proven software-design principles in innovative ways. It feels familiar. But that does not mean it is common-place. If anything, it needs our attention and imagination to work on extra muscles now.

The Foundation: Architectural Déjà Vu

Think back to the architectural patterns we’ve refined over years of enterprise software development. Service-oriented architecture taught us the value of modular, independent services. Microservices showed us how to build resilient, scalable systems. Event-driven architecture demonstrated the power of loose coupling and asynchronous communication. These aren’t just historical footnotes—they’re the pixels that formed the ultimate blueprint for modern AI agents.

Consider how an AI agent operates: it processes input, makes decisions, and takes actions through various specialised components. Sounds familiar?

It mirrors a well-designed microservices architecture, where each service has a single responsibility and communicates through well-defined interfaces. The agent’s language model acts as a sophisticated service layer, while its memory systems reflect the state management patterns we’ve used for years. Then there is another staple ingredient that now shines in a new way with these AI agents. Data!

Data Portability: The Hidden Superpower

One of the most crucial aspects of AI agents—their ability to work with diverse data sources and formats—stems from a long-standing focus on data portability. When businesses prioritised platform-agnostic data formats and clean APIs, they were, unknowingly, laying the groundwork for the AI agents we see today. The same principles that allow your CRM to communicate with your marketing automation system now enable modern AI agents to seamlessly interact with various enterprise systems.

For example, UPS utilises AI agents to enhance logistics and supply chain management. By integrating data from fleet tracking, customer orders, and delivery schedules, these agents facilitate real-time decision-making, which helps reduce delays and increase delivery efficiency.

So if AI agents are not some new magic-pills, what do we do with them? Simple! We tap these well-built IT muscles (over the many years of innovation work-out) to the fullest.

However, as many companies race to adopt AI, they often overlook the importance of a solid data architecture strategy. Without this foundational infrastructure, AI agents may struggle to function effectively, as fragmented or poorly-structured data limits their ability to interact seamlessly across platforms.

What else from our IT Slam-book corresponds with this new drawing board? Yes, Micro-services!

Multi-Agent Systems: Microservices at Scale

The emerging field of multi-agent collaboration provides, perhaps, the most striking parallel to traditional architecture principles. When multiple AI agents work together, they’re essentially implementing patterns we’ve used in distributed systems for years: service discovery, load balancing, and fault tolerance.

For instance, JP Morgan Chase uses multi-agent systems to analyze market trends, ensure compliance, and manage risk portfolios. This approach mirrors the principles of microservices, but scales them with AI-driven decision-making.

Now, let’s get to the big ‘Wow-never-before’ myth about these agents.

Automation: The Common Thread

The automation capabilities of AI agents—often touted as their most innovative feature—are really an evolution of automation principles we’ve been refining for decades. Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, automated testing, and ‘infrastructure as code’ have all taught us valuable lessons about reliable automation at scale. These lessons are directly applicable to AI agent systems.

For instance, Amazon leverages AI agents to automate inventory management and optimize customer experiences. When demand for a product spikes, agents dynamically adjust stock levels across warehouses, ensuring timely delivery while reducing overstock.

By incorporating redundancy, graceful degradation, and automatic recovery, businesses ensure that their AI agents remain reliable, even when things don’t go as planned.

There are several other software principles that can significantly enhance the effectiveness of AI agent systems:

Design for Scalability

Scalability isn’t just a feature; it’s the backbone of AI agents that enables them to grow with your business. Just as Google’s vast search network processes billions of queries daily, AI systems must be built to adapt to ever-increasing demands without missing a beat. By leveraging flexible cloud resources and distributed computing, businesses can ensure their AI agents scale seamlessly, delivering consistent performance even as data and tasks multiply.

Observability and Monitoring

Imagine trying to navigate a ship through stormy waters without a compass. That’s what it’s like running AI agents without proper observability tools. Just like Netflix fine-tunes its recommendation engine through constant performance tracking, businesses need to observe their AI agents in real-time to steer them back on course if anything goes wrong. With logging, metrics, and tracing, companies can pinpoint issues and optimize their agents before they become roadblocks.

Fault Tolerance

In a perfect world, systems never fail—but in reality, they do. The key is ensuring that failure doesn’t derail progress. AI agents, especially in mission-critical sectors like healthcare and finance, must be designed to weather the storm. By incorporating redundancy, graceful degradation, and automatic recovery, businesses ensure that their AI agents remain reliable, even when things don’t go as planned.

Practical Implementation:

Incremental Adoption

While the architectural principles behind AI agents are familiar, implementing them effectively in a modern context requires an incremental approach:

• Start Small: Begin with high-impact use cases, such as automating repetitive workflows or enabling real-time decision-making in a specific domain.

• Leverage Modular Design: Build agents as independent, task-specific units that integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

• Adopt Iterative Development: Use feedback loops to refine agent capabilities, ensuring they evolve alongside business needs.

• Ensure Robust Interoperability: Standardize data formats and APIs to enable agents to collaborate effectively and reliably.

Real-World Applications

Industries are already leveraging AI agents to drive significant change:

Healthcare: Mayo Clinic uses AI agents to integrate diagnostics, wearables, and electronic health records.

Retail: Zara employs AI agents to analyze customer behavior, optimize pricing strategies, and manage inventory in real-time

Finance: Bloomberg leverages AI-driven multi-agent systems to deliver real-time market analysis and risk assessments

These examples show that even partial adoption of agentic AI can yield tangible benefits across industries.

Looking Forward: Evolution, Not Revolution

As we look to the future of AI agents, the path to success lies not in throwing out our architectural-playbook, but in adapting it to new capabilities. The principles of loose coupling, high cohesion, and clear interfaces remain as relevant as ever. The main difference is the scale and sophistication of the tasks we’re tackling.

The journey begins with small steps. Even if full adoption isn’t feasible, embracing Agentic AI incrementally can drive measurable improvements in agility and innovation. Because C.S Lewis also said: “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”

By Abhesh Kumar

The author is CTO, Springline Advisory.

