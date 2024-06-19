Simplify3X strengthens product portfolio with Resume Builder of Hire3x

Simplify3X, a leader in software testing solutions, has launched the Resume Builder product of Hire3x product suite. This ground-breaking feature is part of Hire3x's mission to transform the talent acquisition landscape through an AI-powered ecosystem designed to streamline the hiring process for organizations, recruiters, and job seekers alike.

The all-new feature is a testament to Simplify3X's commitment to innovation, offering a suite of resume types, including graphical resumes, ATS (application tracking system)-friendly resumes, and video resumes. Each format is meticulously crafted to meet the diverse needs of a modern job market, ensuring job seekers can effectively showcase their qualifications and secure their ideal career paths.

Vijay Daniel, CEO of Simplify3X, said: "We are thrilled to introduce Hire3X to the market. Our platform is designed to elevate the recruitment process by providing AI-driven solutions that cater to the evolving needs of both employers and job seekers. The creation of the graphical resume, an outlook of yourself summarized on a single page using machine learning, is a direct response to the gap we identified in how individuals present themselves through traditional resumes.

"Hire3x’s intuitive Resume Builder feature utilizes AI technology to simplify the creation and presentation of resumes. Users can select from a variety of professional templates, including visually appealing graphical resumes and user-friendly formats, ensuring their profiles stand out to potential employers."

Vamsi Krishna Pasupuleti, CEO and Co-Founder of Hire3X, added: "A well-crafted resume is key to unlocking opportunities in today's competitive job market. With Hire3x Resume Builder, users can craft compelling resumes that highlight their skills and experiences effectively, giving them a competitive edge in their job search.

"Hire3x stands as a comprehensive solution for the future of talent acquisition, offering AI-driven resume building, customized skills assessments, targeted training programs, and an automated end-to-end recruitment process."

In addition, Simplify3X has revolutionized software engineering and application lifecycle management since 2015. With the launch of SimplifyQA and the subsequent evolution into a comprehensive ALM tool, the company has empowered clients with agility, acceleration, and automation.