ZILO Raises $15.3M To Bring Quick Commerce Speed To Fashion

Fashion has rarely been associated with speed. Unlike groceries or food delivery, apparel shopping has traditionally relied on browsing, trials, and delayed fulfilment. ZILO is betting that this assumption no longer holds.

The Mumbai-based fashion quick commerce startup has raised $15.3 million (Rs. 140 crore) in a Series A round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from InfoEdge Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, and a group of prominent angel investors.

Peak XV invested $8 million, while InfoEdge Ventures and Chiratae Ventures committed $2.5 million each, doubling down on their earlier bets. The round reflects growing confidence that fashion can be delivered at quick-commerce speeds without diluting customer experience.

From Scroll Fatigue To 60-Minute Fashion

Co-founded byPadmakumar Pal, co-founder & CEO, ZILO, and Bhavik Jhaveri, co-founder & CIO, ZILO, both former Flipkart and Myntra executives, ZILO positions itself at the intersection of curated fashion and instant gratification.

The platform delivers on-trend styles from over 200 brands in under 60 minutes, while offering home trials and instant returns—features designed to address the friction that has long defined online fashion shopping.

Rather than competing on catalogue depth alone, ZILO is building a vertically integrated model that tightly links sourcing, warehousing, fulfilment, and styling.

Capital Allocation: Scaling Without Losing Control

ZILO said the fresh capital will be used to scale operations, expand into new markets, strengthen brand building, invest in technology, and deepen customer experience.

“This round is a strong validation of our belief that fashion and speed don’t have to be trade-offs,” said Padmakumar Pal, co-founder & CEO of ZILO.

“With the backing of all our existing partners and the creative leadership of Anaita, we’re building a new category where curated fashion meets the immediacy customers now expect.”

The company recently brought on Anaita Shroff Adajania as style director and equity partner, a move that signals ZILO’s intent to combine logistics efficiency with editorial-led fashion curation.

Fixing What Founders Say Is Broken In Fashion E-Commerce

ZILO’s thesis rests on the idea that fashion discovery has become overwhelming rather than empowering.

“We’re putting fashion shopping back in the right order, replacing endless scrolls with adequately relevant choices, expert-styled looks, the convenience of home trials, and the reliability of super-fast delivery,” said Bhavik Jhaveri, co-founder & CIO, ZILO.

The company believes this approach can improve conversion rates while reducing returns, a persistent cost centre in fashion e-commerce.

Over the next 12 to 14 months, ZILO plans to deepen its operational capabilities while expanding beyond Mumbai into select new cities.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

For investors, ZILO represents a bet on verticalised quick commerce, where control over supply chains and customer experience matters more than blanket expansion.

“We believe the preferences of Indian customers are evolving quickly, and fashion continues to be shopped the same way,” said Kriti Gupta, Vice President, Peak XV Partners. “ZILO has the potential to transform the customer experience and build a category-defining platform.”

Anoop Menon, Consumertech Lead, Chiratae Ventures, pointed to early traction as a differentiator, noting that the founders’ experience has helped ZILO compete in Mumbai against established players.

InfoEdge Ventures echoed that view, highlighting confidence in the team’s ability to build a scaled, differentiated business with strong unit economics.

Quick commerce has already reshaped consumer expectations in groceries and essentials. Fashion, however, remains an open question.

ZILO’s approach, combining speed with trials, curation, and vertical integration, offers a glimpse into how the category could evolve. The challenge ahead will be sustaining margins while scaling operations across cities with different demand patterns.

For now, the Series A round places ZILO among a small group of startups attempting to prove that fashion can move at quick-commerce speed without becoming disposable.