Zealthix Raises $1.1M Seed to Expand SaaS Platform for Healthcare Payers

Zealthix, a SaaS-based healthcare platform for payers and insurers, has raised $1.1 million in a Seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures with participation from AlphaGen Venture Capital.

Funding to Expand Platform and Technology

The funds will be used for market expansion, revenue growth, and technology enhancement. A significant portion of the investment will support efforts to make India’s healthcare ecosystem more digitized, streamlined, and interoperable.

Founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneurs Abhishek Kumar and Avinash Gupta, Zealthix provides a cloud-based middleware platform that allows payers and insurers to offer OPD and comprehensive healthcare plans efficiently. The platform bridges fragmented healthcare systems, automates workflows, and enables a cashless OPD network.

In the past 12 months, Zealthix has signed over 20 paying customers, including insurers, brokers, and care plan companies, and has implemented its OPD stack with multiple partners and insurers.

Zealthix has been certified by the National Health Authority (NHA) as a connector, allowing healthcare providers using proprietary technology to become ABDM compliant and interoperable. The platform is also the first to be certified by ONDC as a Healthcare Seller Node, enabling wider digital distribution of healthcare services in India.

Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Zealthix, said, “Having built businesses which created categories such as BeatO & BookMyCab, we are driven by our passion for making the Indian healthcare ecosystem more digitised, streamlined, and interoperable. Be it OPD or inpatient experience, as customers, we encounter broken systems, offline processes, and poor experiences. The government, too, is looking to digitise the healthcare ecosystem. Providers are looking to become more technology-efficient. The timing and support we are getting from the ecosystem are tremendous. We want to contribute in our own ways to help various stakeholders with technology, workflow, digitisation & AI adoption.”

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said: “Advances in cloud computing have massively changed the technological landscape of businesses. India’s healthcare SaaS sector has entered a golden phase of adoption, showing a promising ability to offer quality and timely services. What we are witnessing is not just digitisation but the creation of a robust, scalable healthcare ecosystem that will redefine how healthcare services are offered. The company has witnessed significant progress over the last 12 months and has developed new technology solutions. Hence, we believe the market opportunity is huge and the company has built the right momentum to capitalise on this segment.”

Future Plans

Over the next 12 months, Zealthix plans to focus on onboarding more healthcare providers, improving platform usability, and enhancing compliance, digitization, and interoperability. On the payer side, the OPD stack will continue to evolve to support multiple use cases, allowing payers to configure and monitor health products efficiently using pre-built tools for sales, utilization, and renewals.