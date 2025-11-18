Yubi Group Raises ₹411 Crore to Expand AI OS for Finance

Yubi Group has raised ₹411 crore in fresh funding—a mix of long-term structured debt from EvolutionX Debt Capital and ₹75 crore equity from founder Gaurav Kumar—to drive geographic expansion, deepen its AI product investments and strengthen its financial services OS for enterprise and lender partners.

Advertisment

A strategic capital raise for product and market growth

Yubi Group announced a ₹411 Crore funding round on November 18, 2025. The package includes structured debt and founder equity: up to ₹336 Crore in long-term structured debt from EvolutionX Debt Capital and ₹75 Crore in equity from Founder and CEO Gaurav Kumar. The founder’s personal investment now exceeds ₹330 Crore in the company.

Yubi plans to deploy the capital to accelerate expansion into Southeast Asia and the United States, reinforce its position in the Middle East, and invest in its proprietary AI product stack. The company also intends to deepen its ecosystem of partners and customers as it scales internationally.

Yubi frames itself as an AI-powered operating system for financial services; this round is explicitly aimed at product and market development rather than pure short-term runway. The structured-debt element provides long-duration capital, while the founder’s equity infusion signals internal alignment with the company’s strategy and confidence in execution.

Business traction and scale metrics cited by the company

According to the announcement, Yubi has processed more than ₹3.2 lakh crores in debt facilitation, supported over 48 lakh transactions and serves 17,000 enterprises alongside 6,200+ lenders and investors. The company also says it was named ‘Fintech Startup of the Year’ at Global Fintech Fest 2025.

“We are building the foundational OS for global financial services. This investment is a powerful endorsement of our vision and our execution capabilities,” said Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Yubi Group. “The funds will enable us to replicate our Indian success story in new international markets, supercharge our AI stack, and strategically expand our ecosystem. Partnering with a prestigious institution like EvolutionX provides us with the flexible, long-term capital to pursue our ambitious goals.”

“We are impressed by Yubi's transformative impact on the credit ecosystem in India. The company has demonstrated remarkable scale, robust technology, and a clear path to profitability,” said Rahul Shah, Partner at EvolutionX Debt Capital. “We are excited to partner with Gaurav and the Yubi team as they embark on their next phase of growth, and we believe our capital will be instrumental in scaling their unique model globally.

Advertisment

The raise positions Yubi to export a product-led playbook built in India: a unified AI OS that sits between enterprises, lenders and fintech partners. The structured-debt mix combined with large founder equity suggests the company is prioritising long-term expansion and product investment over short-term dilution. Key items to monitor as Yubi scales will include how it adapts its product for regulatory regimes in SEA, the US and the Middle East, and how it sustains unit economics while expanding partner integrations.