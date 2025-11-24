Wealthy Raises ₹130 Crore in Series B to Empower Mutual Fund Distributors with AI

Wealthy.in has raised ₹130 crore in a Series B funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments. This funding will fuel the company’s plans to scale its AI-powered platform, expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and onboard 50,000 more mutual fund distributors. In doing so, Wealthy aims to help Indian investors access sophisticated wealth management tools while bridging the gap between technology and human expertise.

Advertisment

Founded by IIT–IIM alumni Aditya Agarwal and Prashant Gupta, Wealthy is on a mission to modernise India’s wealth management ecosystem. The platform currently manages over ₹5,000 crore in assets under management (AUM), servicing 100,000 clients through a network of 6,000 distributors across 1,000 towns. In the past year alone, it has grown to become India’s second-largest recruiter of mutual fund distributors, onboarding over 350 new members each month.

With over ₹300 crore in monthly transactions, Wealthy’s platform is used by independent mutual fund distributors (MFDs) to manage client portfolios, make real-time investment decisions, and streamline time-consuming processes like compliance and KYC. These advancements have given distributors the tools they need to scale their businesses and compete with institutional players.

In an industry where many MFDs struggle with digital infrastructure and access to diverse financial products, Wealthy’s technology offers an integrated solution. "India has a fundamental advice gap that technology alone cannot solve," said Aditya Agarwal, co-founder of Wealthy. "We've built a mobile-first, India-made solution designed specifically for how Indians invest and how Indian advisors work."

Empowering India’s Distributors with AI

The fresh capital will allow Wealthy to enhance its AI-driven tools, which empower distributors to operate more efficiently and deliver better service to clients. Key features of the platform include AI-powered advisory workflows, real-time alerts, data-driven insights, and personalised client engagement tools.

"We’ve built a platform that combines the irreplaceable value of human advice with AI-powered tools," said Prashant Gupta, co-founder of Wealthy. "This approach enables distributors to deliver institutional-quality service at scale, transforming the way wealth management is done in India."

With the wealth management market in India projected to double to ₹200 lakh crore by FY29, MFDs are increasingly seen as the backbone of India’s retail wealth industry. However, most independent MFDs still face significant challenges in scaling their operations due to a lack of access to comprehensive digital tools. Wealthy aims to change this by providing them with everything they need to grow—advanced technology, digital infrastructure, and access to a wide range of financial products.

Advertisment

As India’s mutual fund market continues to experience rapid growth, the need for more independent, tech-savvy wealth professionals has never been greater. Wealthy’s platform not only equips distributors with AI-enabled tools but also empowers them with access to a full suite of investment and protection products, from mutual funds to equities, bonds, insurance, and more.

The long-term vision for Wealthy is to foster financial inclusion by empowering millions of MFDs across India to build independent wealth management practices. According to RBI data, only about 5 crore Indians invest in mutual funds, but with the right tools, MFDs can expand this number significantly. Wealthy’s holistic approach aims to provide comprehensive support for distributors, helping them become true wealth partners to their clients, not just product distributors.

Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments, expressed confidence in Wealthy’s ability to drive financial inclusion in India: "We believe this platform will play a critical role as India marches towards becoming a developed country, bringing cutting-edge technology and financial products to millions of Indians."

With more professionals from traditional banking and finance roles transitioning into independent wealth distribution, Wealthy is poised to become a key player in the next wave of India’s wealth-tech revolution. Through its AI-powered platform, it seeks to reshape the wealth management landscape, making high-quality financial advice accessible and scalable for all.