VentureSoul Partners Hits INR 300 Cr Fund Target

VentureSoul Partners, a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund, announced it met its INR 300 Crore base target for its debut fund. The fund targets structured credit solutions for new-economy companies navigating India's growth landscape.​

Investors from family offices, HNIs, and institutions signalled confidence by fully subscribing to the base corpus, prompting the green-shoe option activation. This positions VentureSoul to deploy additional capital into high-growth sectors like fintech and SaaS, where startups seek non-dilutive funding amid tight equity markets.​

Investment Activity Accelerates

Since October 2024, VentureSoul has completed 15 investments across diverse new-economy firms, with ticket sizes typically ranging from INR 10 to 25 Crore. These deals span telecommunications, e-commerce, and financial services, helping founders fuel expansion without equity trade-offs.​

The fund's approach draws from the founders' banking backgrounds, offering tailored debt like M&A financing and ESOP liquidity—tools that have supported companies such as PlayShifu, Zolo, and Captain Fresh in scaling operations.​

Commenting on the milestone, the partners at VentureSoul Partners said:

“We extend our sincere gratitude to our investors, portfolio companies, ecosystem partners, and all stakeholders who have supported us in achieving this milestone.”

This acknowledgement underscores the collaborative ecosystem driving venture debt's rise, as startups increasingly turn to such funds for predictable capital in a cautious funding environment.​

VentureSoul will accept new subscriptions under the green-shoe option until February 2026, targeting a full close. Anchored by Micro Labs and backed by investors like KreditBee's founder and Perfios executives, the fund aligns with India's "Viksit Bharat" push by financing growth in consumer-facing tech.