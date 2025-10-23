UnifyApps Raises $50M to Build the AI Operating System for Enterprises

Gurugram-based UnifyApps has closed a $50 million Series B round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from ICONIQ Growth and other investors, bringing its total funding to $81 million. The announcement marks a pivotal step for the company’s mission to become the enterprise operating system for AI, enabling enterprises to scale generative AI (GenAI) beyond pilot stages and into production.

The company also announced that Ragy Thomas, early investor and enterprise software veteran, will join as Chairman and Co-CEO, alongside co-founder and CEO Pavitar Singh. The appointment signals UnifyApps’ focus on go-to-market expansion and enterprise partnerships globally.

“This milestone represents a pivotal moment for the technology and economic landscape in India,” said Ragy Thomas, Co-CEO and Chairman. “India’s evolving data protection and AI policies are laying the groundwork for a globally competitive AI-native economy, and UnifyApps is proud to lead that transformation.”

UnifyApps addresses what it describes as the enterprise AI bottleneck—the inability to connect large language models (LLMs) to critical business data and workflows. According to MLQ.ai’s State of AI in Business 2025 report, 95% of AI pilots fail to scale due to data silos and incompatible systems.

UnifyApps closes this gap with an LLM-agnostic platform that connects systems of record (such as Salesforce and Workday), systems of knowledge (corporate intranets and wikis), and systems of activity (CRM, ERP, and communications). This architectural model helps enterprises unify their data, automate workflows, and deploy AI across existing tools — all through a low-code/no-code platform.

“UnifyApps has built the foundational platform for agentic AI adoption in the enterprise,” said Rishit Desai, Partner at WestBridge Capital. “While most organisations are still stuck in experimentation, UnifyApps helps them scale real AI securely, with strong governance and measurable ROI.”

At the core of the platform is UnifyApps’ Six-Layer Enterprise AI Architecture, encompassing integration, data and ontology management, workflow automation, application experience, and autonomous agent deployment.

This framework allows enterprises to build AI-native processes that unify intelligence and execution across departments. Customers such as HDFC Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Air Arabia, WalkMe, Belcorp, and Sirion Labs, along with the Abu Dhabi and Dubai governments, are using the platform to accelerate transformation in key areas like finance, supply chain, and customer operations.

The architecture supports secure, compliant, and governed AI deployment, providing CIOs with the control they need to transform their organisations into AI-native enterprises.

Scaling GenAI With Enterprise Trust

The funding will accelerate UnifyApps’ global expansion into Europe and deepen its integration footprint across enterprise ecosystems. The company plans to build a catalogue of pre-built AI applications for domain-specific use cases, reducing implementation time and complexity for CIOs adopting agentic AI.

“The next decade will belong to AI-native enterprises,” said Thomas. “We are seeing the same inflection point we saw with the rise of the internet—every workflow and process will be reinvented with AI at its core.”

In India, UnifyApps’ no-code platform is helping enterprises like HDFC Bank deploy AI-driven automation across functions such as store operations, finance, and onboarding. These implementations have shortened AI deployment cycles from months to days, demonstrating the platform’s scalability and value in fast-moving markets.

UnifyApps’ growth underscores India’s emergence as a global center of AI innovation. The company’s business momentum—with over 600% revenue growth year over year—aligns with the country’s broader digital and AI leadership ambitions.

Co-founder Pavitar Singh highlighted this vision:

“Every organisation will need to operationalise AI as a core capability, not an experiment. The UnifyApps platform enables businesses to do that responsibly, securely, and at scale.”

As the boundaries between data, intelligence, and action dissolve, UnifyApps’ operating system aims to bridge the gap, turning AI from a capability into a core business utility for the enterprise.