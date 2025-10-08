TrusTerra Raises ₹9 Crore to Build India’s Trusted Used EV Marketplace

TrusTerra, an AI-powered marketplace focusing on used electric vehicles in India, has raised ₹9 crore in a pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Finvolve and India Accelerator, with participation from GrowthCap Ventures and strategic angel investors, including leaders from the EV and fintech sectors.

At the heart of TrusTerra’s platform is the TruEV Score, the country’s first AI-driven metric that assesses used EV battery health. This score is intended to serve as a benchmark for resale value and financing decisions, aiming to build trust among buyers, sellers, and lenders in the fragmented pre-owned EV market.

Expansion Plans Target Growing EV Adoption Markets

The investment will support the company’s efforts to widen its web and mobile marketplace presence, especially in top EV adoption cities and tier-2 locations. TrusTerra also plans to grow partnerships with OEMs, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), banks, and dealers while scaling its TerraCash instant-sell platform to improve liquidity.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder & CEO of India Accelerator, highlighted resale and battery transparency as critical for scaling EV adoption. Similarly, Pratekk Agarwaal of GrowthCap Ventures emphasised TruEV Score’s potential in unlocking financing by fostering trust, comparing its impact to that of credit scores in financial markets.

Since launch, TrusTerra has onboarded over 150 dealers and evaluated more than 2,000 used EVs, facilitating transactions exceeding ₹3 crore. The company is piloting TruEV Score with OEMs, lenders, and fleet operators. In the next 18 months, it targets certification of 20,000 used EVs across 20+ cities, reinforcing its role as a crucial infrastructure player for India’s expanding EV ecosystem.

This funding round and business focus position TrusTerra as a key player in reinforcing resale transparency and financing access—the twin pillars considered essential for sustainable growth in India’s electric mobility sector.