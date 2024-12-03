Titan Intech Limited Secures ₹200 Crore for Strategic Growth via NCDs

Titan Intech Limited has announced plans to raise ₹200 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The funding will be acquired via public or private placements, pending regulatory clearances. This financial boost is aimed at accelerating the company’s strategic initiatives in high-growth sectors.

Advertisment

Leveraging advanced technologies and in-depth expertise, Titan Intech has positioned itself as a leader in IoT-driven energy efficiency, cutting-edge display systems, and weather monitoring solutions. The company integrates high-precision engineering with innovative design to cater to diverse industries.

Titan Intech is revolutionizing display technology with proprietary innovations in LCD, SMD LED, and flip-chip Mini-LED displays. These high-resolution solutions are designed for sectors such as education, railways, defence, automotive, virtual production, and entertainment.

In collaboration with Kakatiya Energy Systems, Titan Intech is deploying IoT-enabled Centralized Control and Monitoring Systems (CCMS) to enhance energy efficiency in lighting systems. The company is currently executing a ₹20 crore project to modernize public and private lighting infrastructure.

Advertisment

Sunil Ghanate, Wholetime Director of Titan Intech Limited, emphasized the company’s commitment to technological innovation, stating: "Titan Intech is redefining how technology empowers industries and communities. From immersive display systems to IoT-enabled energy solutions and weather monitoring innovations, our focus is on delivering transformative outcomes. The planned NCD issuance will solidify our financial base, enabling us to scale projects that shape the future of technology-driven solutions."

This strategic move underscores Titan Intech's dedication to driving impactful technological advancements across industries.

Also Read: