TimBuckDo Closes ₹2.70 Crore Funding Round After Ideabaaz Appearance

TimBuckDo, a student-focused social commerce and gig platform, has closed a ₹2.70 crore funding round following its appearance on the national TV entrepreneurship show Ideabaaz, aired on Z TV and Z5.

Advertisment

The funding comes after the interest generated during the show translated into completed due diligence and confirmed investor commitments. The round is now fully closed.

Investors in the round include Sandesh Sharda, Turbostart, Anupam Bansal, Arjun Vaidya, and Shaili Chopra, along with Rukam Capital, led by Archana Jahagirdar, Ideabaaz’s investment arm, and the show’s co-founders.

The final cheque size expanded from the initial on-air interest to ₹2.70 crore, reflecting investor confidence in TimBuckDo’s goal of building a trusted ecosystem for students to earn, learn, and gain real-world experience.

From TV Pitch to Closed Round

TimBuckDo’s journey from a televised pitch to a completed funding round marks an important step for the company. The structured process—from presentation to investor engagement and closure—signals growing belief in the platform’s model and the rising demand for organised student gig opportunities in India.

What Investors Said

Ganesh Raju, Founder, Turbostart, said the team’s first-hand understanding of student challenges stood out, especially their focus on creating safe and meaningful gig opportunities alongside education.

Sandesh Sharda, an angel investor, said he related closely to the problem TimBuckDo is solving and believes student gig work will continue to grow in India’s youth-driven economy.

Advertisment

Anupam Bansal, Executive Director, Liberty Shoes, said the platform opens new pathways for students through paid gig work and practical exposure, adding that he looks forward to supporting the company with both capital and guidance.

Arjun Vaidya, Managing Partner at V3 Ventures and Founder of Dr Vaidya’s, said India’s young population is a major advantage, and TimBuckDo’s approach to structured, paid student work presents a large long-term opportunity.

Mudit Kumar, Co-Founder, Ideabaaz, said the gig economy is becoming an early entry point for students to gain real-world experience, and platforms like TimBuckDo are helping shape the future of work in Bharat.

Mythri Kumar, Co-Founder, TimBuckDo, said the trust built during the funding process mattered more than the TV exposure, and the company plans to use both capital and visibility to strengthen its student community.

Apoorv Sharma Prasad, Co-Founder, TimBuckDo, said closing the round after a detailed diligence process gives the company momentum to scale its AI-led student engine and expand across campuses nationwide.