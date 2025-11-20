Thimblerr Raises $1.4M To Accelerate Tech-Driven Fashion Supply Chain Growth

Thimblerr, a Bangalore-based full-stack supply chain platform focused on fashion, announced a $1.4 million bridge round with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), 3one4 Capital, Mount Judi Ventures, Venture Catalysts, and We Founder Circle. The raised capital will drive customer acquisition, new product category expansion, and supply chain improvements.

Accelerating From Concept To Delivery

Thimblerr has built a tech-enabled supply chain that integrates design intelligence and rapid prototyping, allowing fashion brands to move from concept to production more efficiently, making them a one-stop platform for fashion brands looking to grow their business. The platform has reduced lead times from nearly 180 days to just 30–60 days and has enabled the creation of over 3,000 designs every month. Thimblerr currently works with 12+ renowned clients in India, including Tata Trent, USPA, Snitch, and The Souled Store.

Mitesh Shah, Co-founder, IPV, says, “In today’s fast-paced world, keeping up with the latest trends and expediting the manufacturing process are essential for any brand looking to enter the market and stay competitive. However, it becomes nearly impossible for companies to manage the entire design–manufacturing supply chain by themselves. With Thimblerr, brands can design, source, prototype, and manufacture garments quickly, efficiently, and sustainably, using their tech-first approach. Making them a dependable go-to partner for fashion brands.”

Bangalore-based Thimblerr was co-founded by Piyush Jalan and Rishav Papneja in 2022. Piyush Jalan is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and has worked as a consultant with Jarvis Consulting. Rishav Papneja is from IIT Delhi with previous experience at Uber. Both bring together a powerful blend of strategic consulting expertise and operational excellence in the tech and mobility sectors. Their diverse experiences and shared vision have been critical to shaping Thimblerr into an innovative and scalable venture.

Piyush Jalan, co-founder of Thimblerr, says, “Thimblerr’s partnership with IPV has been an important part of our journey. Our objective is to reshape India's fast fashion manufacturing ecosystem by bringing speed, transparency, and reliability into the whole process. We're building a single platform to connect global brands with trusted Indian manufacturers, enabling faster production with increased efficiency. We will look toward leveraging technology to make operations simpler and create real value for both the brands and suppliers. We see Thimblerr as one step toward making India a global hub for fast fashion manufacturing.”

The Indian fast fashion manufacturing industry is valued at about USD 5 billion and is in a growth spree. It has been growing at 25–30% YoY, backed by growing consumer demand, increasing global sourcing, and the rising popularity of low-price, trend-driven apparel. Thimblerr stands at a vantage point as an industry enabler, providing the infrastructure, tools, and capabilities that allow brands to scale, innovate, and launch products faster. Rather than competing in the fast-moving consumer market, it empowers those who do.