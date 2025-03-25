Taxi’na Teams Up with Navyug to Enhance Ride-Hailing

Taxi'na Mobility Private Limited, a tech-driven mobility solutions start-up, has announced a significant financial boost with an infusion of INR 15 million from Navyug Global Ventures. This investment aims to scale Taxi'na's innovative ride-hailing model that promotes transparency and entrepreneurship within the industry.

Revolutionizing Driver Engagement through a Subscription Model

Taxi'na introduces a groundbreaking subscription model that diverges from conventional ride-hailing practices, which often leave drivers uncertain about their earnings. This model, resembling a franchise, requires drivers to pay a fixed monthly fee in exchange for unlimited access to Taxi'na's comprehensive ecosystem and technology. This setup ensures no hidden charges or unexpected deductions, offering drivers a stable and predictable income, thereby reducing daily financial anxiety and empowering them to deliver superior service.

Enhancing Passenger Experience with Complete Transparency

The core of Taxi'na's service is its commitment to transparency, which cultivates a trusting relationship between drivers and passengers. Passengers benefit from clear communication regarding fares, vehicle information, arrival times, and driver details. This clarity enhances the overall customer experience, making rides more enjoyable and stress-free.

Pinku Bharathi, Co-Founder & MD of Taxi'na, emphasizes the importance of a sustainable ecosystem in the ride-hailing industry, crucial for the well-being of drivers and the satisfaction of passengers. By fostering a respectful and informed environment, Taxi'na aims to improve service quality and customer satisfaction simultaneously.

Nikhil Chandan, MD & CEO of Navyug Global Ventures, commends Taxi'na's efforts in creating a fair and efficient system that eliminates traditional commissions and targets, thus supporting healthier competition among drivers and safeguarding passenger interests. He expresses confidence in the leadership team, including Pinku, Vel Murugan, Bharath, and Subha, to bridge the tech and digital divide in the sector.

With the backing of Navyug Global Ventures, Taxi'na is set to expand its innovative model across India and internationally. This partnership will leverage the entrepreneurial spirit of its drivers, enhancing their opportunities and contributing to a seamless, fair, and sustainable ride-hailing ecosystem.

Navyug Global Ventures specializes in strategic investments in transformative next-gen businesses, focusing on sustainable transportation, auto finance, and electric mobility. This investment in Taxi'na underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable and innovative transportation solutions globally.